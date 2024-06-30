Leo Burnett Australia Promotes Stacey Karayannis To Creative Director

Leo Burnett Australia has promoted associate creative director Stacey Karayannis to creative director in Melbourne.

Karayannis, who joined Leo Burnett Australia in 2015 as an art director, has made a significant contribution to the team and some of the agency’s most-awarded work over the last few years.

Her creative prowess and dedication have earned her recognition as a One Club Next Creative Leader and she has been a key creative force for clients such as Diageo, HBF, and Vitasoy.

Karayannis joined the industry after graduating from AWARD school, and her work has been recognised at the highest level by Clios, One Show, and Spikes.

“We’re thrilled to give Stacey this well-deserved promotion to creative director. Over many years, she’s proven to be extremely talented and creatively ambitious. And perhaps more importantly, she really cares about the people and culture of the agency. I’m excited to see her grow as she moves into this new role,” said Andy Fergusson, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett Australia.

“I have been lucky to have worked with some brilliant humans during my time at Leo Burnett. Going full circle, I hope I can pass some of that brilliance on. I look forward to creating more great work with the team,” commented Karayannis.

In her new role, Karayannis will continue to elevate the craft and creative impact of the agency’s portfolio, helping clients innovate and achieve strong and sustainable growth.