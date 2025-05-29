Lenovo & Motorola Drafted As Official Smartphone Partner Of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Motorola, a Lenovo brand, has been named Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Smartphone Partner and will use the milestone in club football to promote the brand on a global scale, engaging with fans worldwide.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 takes place in the United States, starting June 14, marking the start of a bold new era of global club football.

32 of the planet’s most iconic teams, from across all six confederations, will play 63 matches across four weeks, looking to be crowned club world champions.

As an Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Partner, Lenovo and Motorola will provide essential hardware, services, and smart solutions to FIFA and all 32 qualified teams participating in the reimagined tournament. This includes advanced AI PCs, tablets and workstations, plus Motorola smartphones. These tools will help support tournament operations, content capture and collaboration, and on-the-ground support throughout the competition.

On-site marketing initiatives include Lenovo and Motorola-branded content running on field-level LED screens and stadium video board(s) before, during, and after each match. Exclusive content will also be captured pitch-side during some matches using Motorola’s most innovative smartphones to date, the Motorola razr family 2025.

“Motorola is proud to support this new global club football landmark with smarter technology,” said Sergio Buniac, president of Motorola. “The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 represents an incredible opportunity to showcase not only the world’s best football clubs, but also the transformative potential of innovation. Through our infrastructure, devices – from smartphones to Lenovo PCS & servers, and services, we’ll help FIFA deliver a globally inclusive tournament for fans around the world”.

“The inaugural FIFA Club World Cup will mark a new era in global club football – one that is inclusive, innovative and more connected than ever before. We’re delighted to have Motorola and Lenovo joining us for this groundbreaking tournament. Their world-class technology and global perspective will help elevate the experience for fans, teams and other stakeholders,” said FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström.

This partnership builds on Lenovo’s heritage in powering the technology that has and continues to underpin many flagship global sporting properties and aligns with a mission to provide smarter technology for all, on and off the pitch.

Fans from around the world are set to come together to mark the inception of a new global tradition, and tickets remain available to join them. Visit FIFA.com/tickets to secure your seat and be part of football history.