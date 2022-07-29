Lenny Henry’s Absolutely Bonkers Commonwealth Games Hosting Goes Viral
Television icon Lenny Henry stole the show at the opening ceremony for The Commonwealth games – he was hilarious, off-script, and a vibe.
Henry’s role was to introduce athletes as they made their way to the stage, and he went pretty rogue with his comments. Instead of just sticking to names and waiting for applause, he added some fun to the ceremony that kicked off at Birmingham.
When commenting on the artistic display, news.com.au reported he said: ‘“What an opening ceremony! I’ve had the wrong kind of mushrooms on my toast this morning,” He joked.
Later, he said: “We are live from the Alexander Stadium with 30,000 spectators, including my brother Seymour who’s down the front.
“All your little faces smiling at me – black, brown, pink, white, sunburnt from last week. Please welcome our Commonwealth champions.”
His off-script approach has quickly gone viral, and Twitter has erupted over it.
Not awkward at all Lenny Henry has admitted on tv that he isn’t planning to watch any of the events live at the #CommonwealthGames2022 . Oops!
— Julie AG (@JulieAG1) July 28, 2022
Omg Not our @LennyHenry saying that he had the wrong mushrooms on his toast this morning! 😂😂😂
Woooi sah! #CommonwealthGames
— Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) July 28, 2022
Only @LennyHenry could say on the international stage: “I’ve had the wrong kind of mushrooms on my toast this morning.” #B2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/02XKiuQcDR
— Rhi Storer (@rhistorerwrites) July 28, 2022
All that build up for Lenny Henry to basically just admit he doesn't give a fuck about the games or watching sport and is only here for his paycheck 🤣🤣😭 #BBCCommonwealths #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/23VWp7apw2
— No (@No59690773) July 28, 2022
The Commonwealth Games is off with a bang!
Please login with linkedin to commentLenny Henry The CommonWealth Games
Latest News
Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August). In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) […]
Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign
After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it. Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few […]
Tourism Australia & CHEP Unveil Neighbours Themed Ad For The UK’s Final Episode
Tourism Australia set to serve the Poms a Neighbours themed travel ad. Mercifully all sans Harold in his Speedos.
A Current Affair Reporter Gets Into Elbow Clash With AFL’s Ricky Nixon
Tracy will again be publicly denouncing the violence to ACA journalists while secretly loving watching her ratings soar.
Grant Blackley: LiSTNR Is No Longer Just A Pup, Looking OS
B&T was a lucky invitee at SCA's LiSTNR event yesterday. And, as you'll discover here, we even listened for a change.
Thursday TV Wrap: 873,000 Finale Viewers Confirm Neighbours Will Always Be There For One Another
Australia's greatest export to the UK bar sex pest Rolf Harris & Julian Assange, Neighbours, brings the curtains down.
Industry Reacts To Google’s Delay On Blocking Third-Party Cookies Again
If you thought cookies, COVID and ScoMo at Hillsong was just SO 2021, think again with this recurring case of déjà vu.
News Corp’s Delicious Set To Name Nation’s Top 100 Restaurants
News Corp to name Australia's best restaurants with Hog's Breath Cafe and Pancakes At The Rocks real contenders.
Study: Aussie LGBTQI+ Grocery Shoppers Prefer Passion Over Price
Latest study into the shopping habits of LGBTQI+ people confirms their predilection to Evian water and shower loofahs.
Pride Jersey Fiasco: Manly Gets Slammed On Social
Manly thrown under bus over Pride jersey and, as these numbers confirm, it's now getting repeatedly reversed back over.
Study: Aussies Well Aware Of The Metaverse, Half Don’t How To Use It
The metaverse joins Google Home and puff pastry - we know about it, just nobody knows how to use it.
Customer Trust Is Earned Or Broken With Every Experience
This expert says customer trust is earned or broken with each experience. And that's why you should keep the receipt.
Aussie Female Founded Dating App Ziinkle Launches Nationwide
Can't get a root on Tinder or Bumble? Why not take your undateable arse over to new Aussie platform Ziinkle.
Zenith Promotes Elizabeth Baker To Chief Investment Officer
Zenith's Elizabeth Baker forced to remove "2014 zone Zumba champion" to keep impressive resume to the single page.
Google & PHD Launch Second Installment Of AFL Footy Skills Lab
Do you often wear a Sherrin on the nose or to the testicles? Well, the AFL Footy Skills Lab couldn't come soon enough.
IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking
Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leader in digital media quality, today announced a partnership with Anzu, an in-game advertising leader. This partnership enables global brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their in-game media investments in mobile gaming environments. Through this collaboration, IAS provides advertisers with Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement and reports […]
My Kitchen Rules Is Served & Returning 7th Of August On Seven
Seven reveals MKR launch date, as network thankful Andrew O'Keefe now getting all the attention over Pete Evans.
Continental Sensations And Bastion Creative Launch New Brand Platform
Continental Sensations refrains from using its actual customer base - broke students & sad bachelors - in latest work.
$25 Million Dollars Later, Ben Robert-Smith’s Defamation Hearing Ends
If his defamation case is anything to go by, Ben Robert-Smith's memoirs should be an absolute doozy.
Google’s Cookie-Cutting Delayed Once More To 2024
The end of cookies is fast becoming longer and more drawn out than your average Elton John farewell tour.
“Looks Like It’s From 15 Years Ago!” Mark Zuckerberg’s VR Video Gets Panned
If this is a harbinger to the upcoming metaverse then we appear to be in more trouble than we first thought.
This Is Not A Drill! The B&T Women In Media Awards People’s Choice Poll Is Going Off!
Winning B&T's Women In Media Awards People's Choice comes with accolades & esteem. And not the silly tiara in the photo.
Breakfast, B2B & Buyer-Centric Bests, Seismic Broke Through The Noise!
On Wednesday, B&T hosted the Seismic breakfast. And as you'll read, the rubbery eggs weren't the only talking point.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Shaun Micallef On The ABC Trounces Shaun Micallef On 10
B&T says you can never have too much Shaun Micallef. Alternatively, we don't say it about Todd Sampson or Grant Denyer.
Coles Carries On With Omnicom But Adds Deloitte To Agency Trolley
Coles reveals no changes to agency roster. Reports a cupboard full of foam red hands it doesn't know what to do with.
Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group. The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, […]
Fast Food Chain Finds Alternative ‘Ryan Reynolds’ For Wonderfully Warm & Witty Work!
This ad stars Ryan Reynolds like you've never seen him before. Namely because you actually haven't seen him before.
The Inspired Unemployed Head To Court For Beer Battle
Could this court battle or even record low unemployment numbers spell the end for the Inspired Unemployed?
Pinterest Offers Ways For Advertisers To Connect With Big Moments
Here's how to connect with Pinterest via your big moments. Such as winning the pub's meat tray or toss the boss.
Mindshare Votes One Winning The Victorian Labor Party’s $10M Spend For November’s State Election
Aimee Buchanan quickly hanging "comrade" Andrews posters around GroupM's offices today after winning Victorian Labor.
Veridooh Becomes Carbon-Neutral With Carbon Offset Solution For OOH
Veridooh ceases burning its unpaid invoices in a large barrel in exciting new carbon-free drive.
Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]
VÖOST And Starcom Release Trippy Audio Campaign Via Mamamia
B&T takes 50 minutes to work out how to do those damned dots over the VÖOST, so bloody well enjoy this.
Kaimera Announces Three Senior Hires, New Surry Hills Base
Indie agency Kaimera announces new hires. Repeatedly distancing itself from 80s Holden wreck the Camira.
“Life Is All About Growing Through Experience”: 10 Of The Best With Finecast’s Ben Apfel
Ben Apfel disseminates his entire career down to these handy, bite-sized chunks. Deliberately excludes any raunchy bits.
Pedestrian Group Promotes James McManus To Executive Creative Director
Pedestrian's James McManus proves his career is anything but following recent ECD promotion.