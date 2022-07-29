Lenny Henry’s Absolutely Bonkers Commonwealth Games Hosting Goes Viral

Television icon Lenny Henry stole the show at the opening ceremony for The Commonwealth games – he was hilarious, off-script, and a vibe.

Henry’s role was to introduce athletes as they made their way to the stage, and he went pretty rogue with his comments. Instead of just sticking to names and waiting for applause, he added some fun to the ceremony that kicked off at Birmingham.

When commenting on the artistic display, news.com.au reported he said: ‘“What an opening ceremony! I’ve had the wrong kind of mushrooms on my toast this morning,” He joked.

Later, he said: “We are live from the Alexander Stadium with 30,000 spectators, including my brother Seymour who’s down the front.

“All your little faces smiling at me – black, brown, pink, white, sunburnt from last week. Please welcome our Commonwealth champions.”

His off-script approach has quickly gone viral, and Twitter has erupted over it.

Not awkward at all Lenny Henry has admitted on tv that he isn’t planning to watch any of the events live at the #CommonwealthGames2022 . Oops! — Julie AG (@JulieAG1) July 28, 2022

Omg Not our @LennyHenry saying that he had the wrong mushrooms on his toast this morning! 😂😂😂

Woooi sah! #CommonwealthGames — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) July 28, 2022

Only @LennyHenry could say on the international stage: “I’ve had the wrong kind of mushrooms on my toast this morning.” #B2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/02XKiuQcDR — Rhi Storer (@rhistorerwrites) July 28, 2022

All that build up for Lenny Henry to basically just admit he doesn't give a fuck about the games or watching sport and is only here for his paycheck 🤣🤣😭 #BBCCommonwealths #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/23VWp7apw2 — No (@No59690773) July 28, 2022

The Commonwealth Games is off with a bang!