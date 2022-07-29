Lenny Henry’s Absolutely Bonkers Commonwealth Games Hosting Goes Viral

Mary Madigan
Television icon Lenny Henry stole the show at the opening ceremony for The Commonwealth games – he was hilarious, off-script, and a vibe.

Henry’s role was to introduce athletes as they made their way to the stage, and he went pretty rogue with his comments. Instead of just sticking to names and waiting for applause, he added some fun to the ceremony that kicked off at Birmingham.

When commenting on the artistic display, news.com.au reported he said: ‘“What an opening ceremony! I’ve had the wrong kind of mushrooms on my toast this morning,” He joked.

Later, he said: “We are live from the Alexander Stadium with 30,000 spectators, including my brother Seymour who’s down the front.

“All your little faces smiling at me – black, brown, pink, white, sunburnt from last week. Please welcome our Commonwealth champions.”

His off-script approach has quickly gone viral, and Twitter has erupted over it.

The Commonwealth Games is off with a bang!

