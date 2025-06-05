Legendary Ad Man Robert Morgan Announces Retirement

Robert Morgan, who has worked at Clemenger Group for 46 years, will retire at the end of this month.

One of Australia’s creative agency giants, Robert Morgan, has announced he will retire at the end of this month. He made the announcement a week after stepping down as chair of the Creative Australia Council Board.

Morgan started with Clemenger 46 years ago. He was hired by the agency’s co-founder Peter Clemenger, whom Morgan regards as “Australia’s greatest ever advertising agency leader”.

Morgan stepped up to managing director at Clemenger Melbourne for eight years, before rising to CEO in 1998 when Peter Clemenger stepped down.

He joined the BBDO Worldwide Board and held both roles until 2021.

During that time, we continued to build and diversify the Company. We started businesses, including OMD, bought businesses and closed some too,” he said in a statement. “But, we never forgot our core purpose – to do great work for our clients – The Work, The Work, The Work.

Under Morgan’s watch, Clemenger and Colenson picked up silverware across the world and both have been recognised as agencies of the decade.

“We have had success because we were able to attract and keep the best talent. There is no doubt we have had the best talent,” he said.

“I have loved the business and have been incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had. But the best thing has been the remarkable talented and wonderful people I’ve worked with over these 46 years.”

Morgan wanted to pay tribute to three colleagues who were instrumental to his career.

“Les Timar, a wonderful leader and friend for the last 27 years; Adrian Ciabotti, the best financial leader we’ve had along with the legendary Hylton Mackley; and last but definitely not least, Meagan Smith who has worked with me (and really run the Company) for the last 25 years.”

Timar, who succeeded Morgan as CEO in 2022 said: “Robert Morgan has been part of the Clemenger Group family for more than 45 years, from his early days as an account executive at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, rising to become managing director of the agency before serving as CEO and Chairman of our holding company for 23 years.

“It is very rare for someone to have spent such a large part of their career with one company, but Robert has always been the exception to the rule. He is a courageous, respected leader who has championed creativity and has been instrumental in growing Clemenger Group to the successful network of advertising, marketing and consulting companies it has become today.

“Robert has also been a fantastic mentor – always generous with his time and wisdom – and a tireless advocate of our company’s longstanding values, none more so than “Think We, Not Me”.

“Thank you, Robert, on behalf of all of us at Clemenger Group. Your contribution to our company and our country’s marketing and communications industry has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Morgan’s parting words: “In the words of the renowned US broadcaster of the 1940’s Edward R. Murrow – Good Night; and Good Luck!”