Lee Kum Kee To Flavour Asian Cooking On MasterChef For Another Season

Lee Kum Kee is continuing its sponsorship and ongoing presence with MasterChef Australia for its current series, MasterChef Australia: Back to Win, which premiered last month on Network Ten.

This marks Lee Kum Kee’s third year with MasterChef Australia, one of Australia’s most revered television shows, with Lee Kum Kee products featured in the competition, bringing the very best of Asia’s finest condiments to Australian homes.

Throughout Season 17, Lee Kum Kee’s sauces and condiments will be stocked in the legendary MasterChef pantry, encouraging contestants to infuse their dishes with authentic Asian flavour. A highlight of the sponsorship will be a special integrated episode airing on Monday, June 9.

The series also welcomes back fan favourites from previous seasons, including Lee Kum Kee’s Australia brand ambassador and Season 15 contestant Declan Cleary, competing for the title of Australia’s next MasterChef.

With MasterChef Australia uniting cooking enthusiasts across the nation and beyond, Lee Kum Kee’s sponsorship reinforces its brand mission of promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide, and highlights the interesting and accessible ways people can explore authentic Asian flavours in their own kitchen.

Gary Hui, Lee Kum Kee’s Business Development Director – Oceania, APAC said, “It’s incredibly exciting to partner with MasterChef Australia and inspires creativity in kitchens across the world. We’re looking forward to seeing how the contestants use our condiments to bring magic to their plate, and we’re especially excited to watch them take on our special challenge later in the series.”

Alongside its MasterChef Australia sponsorship, Lee Kum Kee continues to extend its presence in Australia through various collaborations. In March 2025, the brand became the Premium Partner and preferred Asian sauce provider of Geelong Football Club in Victoria, offering an expanded range of culinary options at its GHMBA Stadium.

Lee Kum Kee also recently collaborated with iconic gelato brand Messina to create two limited flavours: Soy Caramel Brownie and Coconut Kefir Lime with Peanut Crunch and Chiu Chow Style Chilli Oil – a playful fusion of East meets West.

By engaging in diverse partnerships and fostering culinary innovation, Lee Kum Kee reinforces its commitment to enabling superior experiences through Asian Cuisine and making Asian flavours a delightful and readily available component of everyday life in Australia.