Leadership, Humanity, Technology – The Sweet Spot

Leadership, Humanity, Technology – The Sweet Spot
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The SingularityU Australia Executive Program will take place this may, celebrating leadership at the intersection of the values of humanity and the value of technology.

The Elon Musks, Apples and Xeros of the world are taking risks for humanity and creating new  technologies that streamline and beautify business operations.

They simplify life by providing basic processes that give organisations back time back to work on what really matters: people.

The one thing these organisations have in common is they all have a clear mission and operate from humane values.

Not everyone needs or wants to be an Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, or Rod Drury.

What is clear, is that crucial to the leadership of the future is knowing the impact technological convergence will have on everyday operations, professional and personal development and how it will change the way we view each other in the world.

Converging technology allows us to connect at abundant global levels and at the same time, is helping us to solve humanity’s greatest challenges.

As a decision-maker, it’s necessary to develop the strategy and courage that takes an organisation beyond its current boundaries.

The daily inroads made into health, economics, education, housing and the environment are indicative of where technology can take us when we put humanity first and leadership at the pinnacle.

The SingularityU Australia Executive Program is on May 3rd-7th at the Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort, Hunter Valley NSW.  For more information, visit https://www.singularityuaustralia.com/executive-program

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

OMD Alumnus Launches Specialist Media Agency For The Franchise Sector; TFM Digital
  • Marketing

OMD Alumnus Launches Specialist Media Agency For The Franchise Sector; TFM Digital

Brisbane media professional and former OMD Australia Account Director Taylor Fielding (pictured) has officially launched TFM Digital. TFM Digital is a specialist media agency based in Newstead which primarily provides media buying services, and strategy development, to businesses chiefly, but not exclusively, within the franchise sector. Prior to the launch of TFM Digital, Fielding spent […]

FutureFeed Appoints Five By Five For Global Launch
  • Media

FutureFeed Appoints Five By Five For Global Launch

Launch marketing specialists Five by Five Global have been appointed by FutureFeed to develop their brand, international certification trademark and go to market strategy. The innovative livestock feed ingredient developed by CSIRO, Meat and Livestock Australian and James Cook University uses a specific genus of seaweed, Asparagopsis, which significantly reduces methane emissions in ruminant livestock. […]

SKMG’s Andrew Knowles Snares B&T’s 30 Under 30 For PR
  • Marketing

SKMG’s Andrew Knowles Snares B&T’s 30 Under 30 For PR

Andrew Knowles, partner and co-founder of the corporate communications consultancy Shoebridge Knowles Media Group (SKMG), has won the PR category in the 2021 B&T 30 Under 30 Awards. Knowles received the award at a ceremony in Sydney last night, claiming victory in a highly competitive field that included leading executives from some of Australia’s biggest […]

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Jack Viney of the Demons and Mitch Wallis of the Bulldogs pose for a photo during the Theragun & AFL Partnership announcement at AFL House on April 14, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos)
  • Marketing

AFL Names Therabody As Its Official Recovery Partner

The AFL is delighted to welcome Therabody as its Official Recovery Partner of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Therabody’s industry-leading devices and research will be integrated into pre-match training and post-match recovery routines to help prevent injuries and help improve overall athletic performance. Therabody will also become the naming partner for the end-of-season AFL […]