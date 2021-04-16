Leadership, Humanity, Technology – The Sweet Spot

The SingularityU Australia Executive Program will take place this may, celebrating leadership at the intersection of the values of humanity and the value of technology.

The Elon Musks, Apples and Xeros of the world are taking risks for humanity and creating new technologies that streamline and beautify business operations.

They simplify life by providing basic processes that give organisations back time back to work on what really matters: people.

The one thing these organisations have in common is they all have a clear mission and operate from humane values.

Not everyone needs or wants to be an Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, or Rod Drury.

What is clear, is that crucial to the leadership of the future is knowing the impact technological convergence will have on everyday operations, professional and personal development and how it will change the way we view each other in the world.

Converging technology allows us to connect at abundant global levels and at the same time, is helping us to solve humanity’s greatest challenges.

As a decision-maker, it’s necessary to develop the strategy and courage that takes an organisation beyond its current boundaries.

The daily inroads made into health, economics, education, housing and the environment are indicative of where technology can take us when we put humanity first and leadership at the pinnacle.

The SingularityU Australia Executive Program is on May 3rd-7th at the Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort, Hunter Valley NSW. For more information, visit https://www.singularityuaustralia.com/executive-program