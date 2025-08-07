LaunchLink Communications Lands In Singapore As APAC Tech Demand Heats Up

PR and communications agency LaunchLink Communications has expanded into Singapore to support growing demand from technology companies operating across Southeast Asia.

The Singapore presence will serve as a regional hub for local and international clients, providing on-the-ground support and access to LaunchLink’s services. The move brings the agency closer to regional media, investors and ecosystem partners, and opens new opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

“Singapore has been on our radar for a long time. As the volume of work and media engagement in the region kept growing, it became clear we needed to be here in a more deliberate way,” founder and managing director Felicia Coco said.

“As the country approaches its SG60 milestone, its role in global tech and capital markets is only accelerating. It’s become a non-negotiable market for the firm and our clients.

“Our clients are scaling across borders, entering new markets and operating in highly-regulated, emerging sectors. Constantly navigating high-stakes moments is stressful, and having a consistent, trusted partner across regions is a point of relief,” she added.

The move into Singapore follows the launch of a new Melbourne base and a series of hires across markets. It strengthens LaunchLink’s international capability across sectors including fintech, SaaS, crypto, AI and consumer tech.

“This expansion is about proximity, relevance, and meeting clients where they are, with the same creative strategy and industry access LaunchLink is known for. It’s an extension of the work we’ve been doing, and a signal of where we’re headed next,” Coco said.

In Singapore, LaunchLink will support both regional and global businesses with strategic communications and media relations; executive positioning and media training; market entry, product launches and cross-border campaigns; issues management, crisis communications and stakeholder engagement; brand positioning and messaging development; content development and thought leadership; activations, creative campaigns and events; private counsel and communications advisory.