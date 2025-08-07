Advertising

LaunchLink Communications Lands In Singapore As APAC Tech Demand Heats Up

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Felicia Coco.
Felicia Coco.

PR and communications agency LaunchLink Communications has expanded into Singapore to support growing demand from technology companies operating across Southeast Asia.

The Singapore presence will serve as a regional hub for local and international clients, providing on-the-ground support and access to LaunchLink’s services. The move brings the agency closer to regional media, investors and ecosystem partners, and opens new opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

“Singapore has been on our radar for a long time. As the volume of work and media engagement in the region kept growing, it became clear we needed to be here in a more deliberate way,” founder and managing director Felicia Coco said.

“As the country approaches its SG60 milestone, its role in global tech and capital markets is only accelerating. It’s become a non-negotiable market for the firm and our clients.

“Our clients are scaling across borders, entering new markets and operating in highly-regulated, emerging sectors. Constantly navigating high-stakes moments is stressful, and having a consistent, trusted partner across regions is a point of relief,” she added.

The move into Singapore follows the launch of a new Melbourne base and a series of hires across markets. It strengthens LaunchLink’s international capability across sectors including fintech, SaaS, crypto, AI and consumer tech.

“This expansion is about proximity, relevance, and meeting clients where they are, with the same creative strategy and industry access LaunchLink is known for. It’s an extension of the work we’ve been doing, and a signal of where we’re headed next,” Coco said.

In Singapore, LaunchLink will support both regional and global businesses with strategic communications and media relations; executive positioning and media training; market entry, product launches and cross-border campaigns; issues management, crisis communications and stakeholder engagement; brand positioning and messaging development; content development and thought leadership; activations, creative campaigns and events; private counsel and communications advisory.

Related posts:

  1. DO. Agency Named Primo Foods Creative AOR
  2. Howie Answers The Call & Zenith Takes Off In B&T’s New Business Winners
  3. Agency Scorecard: Supermassive
  4. Papaya Wins Australian Organic Limited Media Account

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Her beats include media owners, sustainability, fashion & beauty, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and universities. Fredrika recently completed a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous contact rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Adobe and TVNZ teams.
TVNZ Partners With Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration To Centre Privacy & Enhance Measurement
Shoppable Pins Surge In ANZ As Pinterest Records 17% Global Revenue Lift
Sherilyn Shackell: You Can’t Lead Until You Know Yourself
Leigh Lavery. The Growth Distillery.
The Use Of AI For Meal Planning & Seamless Tech Experiences Influence How Aussies Plan, Shop & Eat
Register Lost your password?