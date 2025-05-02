Launchd Lands Veteran Sports Executive Paul Malina To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

Launchd has appointed veteran sports marketing executive Paul Malina to its leadership team, bolstering the company’s commercial firepower as it accelerates growth across the sports and entertainment ecosystem.

A former professional athlete turned globally respected strategist, Malina brings over 25 years of experience in athlete management, broadcasting, sponsorship, events, and brand partnerships. He has held senior roles at Red Bull, both in the USA and Australia, as well as at CUB, and most recently served as the Executive General Manager of Commercial and Client Strategy at TGI Sport.

At TGI, Malina led a high-performing team overseeing multimillion-dollar partnerships across Australia’s major sporting codes, delivering results for clients including NAB, Asahi / CUB, Ampol, Sportsbet, Woolworths, Bunnings, Nissan, Emirates, Chemist Warehouse, and others.

“Launchd is on a mission to transform how right holders, talent and brands intersect through a single, integrated platform that delivers for all stakeholders,” said Malina.

“After taking some time over summer to reset and discover the next suitable challenge, joining this team at such a pivotal moment in their growth journey is incredibly energising and just what I was looking for. James Begley, Matthew Pavlich and the team have a clear and bold vision, and I’m excited to help bring it to life.”

Launchd CEO and co-founder James Begley said Malina’s appointment reflects the company’s momentum and ambition

“Paul is one of the most respected commercial minds in sport, and he understands the industry from every angle – athlete, brand, rights holder and fan,” said Begley.

“He’s a strategic operator who can scale partnerships, lead teams and deliver commercial value. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team.”

Founded by former AFL players Begley and Pavlich, Launchd has implemented a deliberate acquisition strategy over the past 18 months, acquiring and integrating numerous respected businesses to create a unified business for the new era of talent-led creator commerce.

“Launchd brings together the best of both worlds – traditional sports and entertainment representation with the scale and data-driven insights of technology,” said Pavlich.

“Paul’s appointment adds real firepower to our mission to build smarter, faster and more transparent ways for brands, rights holders and talent to work together.”

Already working with leading organisations including AFL, Cricket Australia, Toyota, Fremantle Dockers, and Adelaide Crows, Launchd has secured investment from Altor Capital and a group of high-profile investors, including Adam Gilchrist, Lleyton Hewitt, Cate Campbell, and Matt de Boer.

With Malina onboard, Launchd is well-positioned to deepen its presence across Australia and expand into international markets, offering scalable, tech-driven strategic solutions to brands, rights holders, and talent worldwide.