“Laughs, Tears & Occasional Madness”: Dan Ferguson Departs Adore Beauty After Seven Years As CMO

After seven years at the helm of Adore Beauty Group’s marketing division, Dan Ferguson has announced his departure from the role of chief marketing officer.

Ferguson joined Adore when the business was a fraction of its current scale, inheriting a marketing team of just three. Under his leadership, the team grew to over 35 and played a critical role in scaling the company through its private equity transition, IPO, and life on the ASX.

Within his first two years, Adore doubled its revenue and tripled web traffic. More recently, Ferguson spearheaded the development of the brand’s retail media network, scaling it to more than $4 million and delivering strong EBITDA growth.

His impact stretched far beyond financials. Ferguson was instrumental in launching some of Adore Beauty’s most innovative and culturally resonant initiatives, from top-rated podcasts and high-impact brand campaigns to championing inclusive categories like Global Shades and sexual wellness.

“I’m filled with pride at what the team accomplished,” Ferguson reflected in his announcement to LinkedIn. “We consistently set benchmarks recognised by peers and the industry.”

He paid tribute to the leadership team, past and present, including three CEOs—Tennealle O’Shannessy, Tamalin Morton, and current CEO Sacha Laing—as well as Chair Marina Go AM and the board for their support. Ferguson also offered heartfelt thanks to the company’s co-founder Kate Morris for “the original opportunity and laughs, tears, and occasional madness along the way”.

“As I stepaway I’m privileged to watch from the sidelines as Adore moves into an exciting new phase with a clear plan and vision for growth led with clarity and conviction by Sacha and ELT,” he said.

“Looking forward to doing it all – and then some – again,” he concluded.

Ferguson now plans to take time to rebalance before embarking on his next professional chapter.