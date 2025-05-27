Last Humans Launches Promising To Bring Tech-Powered, Human-Centred Storytelling To Brands That Need More For Less

Last Humans, a next-generation production company founded by award-winning director Shea Bennett, has opened its doors in Surry Hills. Built for the realities of today’s content economy, Last Humans promises premium film craft delivered at the pace and price modern brands demand.

“We see clients juggling tighter budgets and ever-shorter timelines. Last Humans exists to prove you can move fast, stay affordable, and still create work that feels honest and cinematic,” said Shea Bennett, founder and creative director.

Born from Bennett’s background in both agency and on-set roles, the studio pairs deep creative experience with tighter workflows, AI-assisted post-production, and a multi-skilled crew. The result is a production partner that can slot in at any stage – concept, shoot, or polish – or handle end to end delivery without the overhead that typically slows projects down.

What sets Last Humans apart

Lean looks premium. Bennett and his team handle creative treatment, directing, filming, and post in-house, turning small crews into big impact.

Smarter tools, faster timelines. AI and cloud-based collaboration accelerate editing, grading, and versioning while human intuition keeps quality high.

Plug-and-play flexibility. The studio partners with agencies, in-house teams, and direct-to-brand marketers, augmenting rather than replacing existing talent.

Story first ethos. Whether it is a TVC, brand film, social series, or short documentary, every brief starts with finding the human pulse at the centre of the story.

“Video has become the language of culture. Brands that master it quickly win attention; those that hesitate fall behind,” added Annie Goryunova, business development manager at Last Humans. “We are here to make that mastery simple: fast, transparent, flexible. No fluff, no big-agency price tag”.

As part of its mission to nurture new voices, Last Humans will fund and produce one original short film or documentary each year, inviting emerging writers and directors to submit concepts for its 2026 slate.