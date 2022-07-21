LAST CHANCE! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!

Amy Shapiro
Amy Shapiro
Alright, no more procrastinating. The late entry deadline for this year’s B&T Awards, in partnership with YouTube, is Monday! 

We believe in second chances (and that’s it, and we mean it!). But now time is truly ticking, so make sure to start your submission now HERE!  

Don’t forget, we’re helping you nail your entries with ‘How to Win a B&T Award’ – a video series where a host of judges and previous winners share their tips and tricks on entering.

Click the link to glean all the wisdom courtesy of Brendan Donnelly (M&C Saatchi), Rapthi Thanapalasingam (Suncorp Group), Lindsey Evans (Special), Karen Halligan (KPMG), and our very own editors, David Hovenden and John Bastick.

This year’s gala awards night will be held on Friday 4th November 2022 at Moore Park’s Hordern Pavilion, where you can get in fancy black tie and join us for an onsite after party. You don’t want to be that person who misses out on the biggest bash of adland’s silly season, do you?

You can check out all the categories and details about the awards on our website.

So what are you waiting for? Get crackalacking today!

Key Dates

  • Late entries close: Monday 25th July 2022 (5pm AEST)
  • First round judging: Thursday 28th July – Monday 22nd August 2022
  • Best YouTube Campaign of the Year Finalists Announced: 25th August 2022 – Brandcast
  • Finalists announced: Thursday 8th September 2022
  • Live-judging day: Wednesday 21st September 2022 – Sydney
  • Awards night: Friday 4th November 2022 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

