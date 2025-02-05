Larissa Ozard Bids Farewell To Seven

Seven’s director of marketing Larissa Ozard is leaving the company after three years.

Ozard resigned late last year and is leaving in late February.

“Her passion, creativity, and dedication have not only driven remarkable results for the company but have also brought a positive energy and enthusiasm to the entire team and office,” Hall said. She has built a strong, talented team and has made a lasting impact on the Seven marketing group,” Seven’s chief content officer, Brook Hall, said.

“On behalf of everyone at Seven, I want to thank Larissa for her commitment, passion and hard work over the past three years. We will certainly miss her, and we wish her nothing but success in her future endeavours,” Hall added.

She joined the media company in October 2021 after serving as Audi’s head of customer marketing for over three years previously. She has also held roles at Telstra and DDB.