Lancemore Crossley St Partner Up With Malfy To Present ‘Retro Rooftop Cinema’

Boutique Melbourne hotel, Lancemore Crossley St have partnered up with Italian gin brand Malfy to launch the Crossley St cinema experience.

The cinema experience, known as ‘Retro Rooftop Cinema,’ will take place on the rooftop terrace of Lancemore Crossley St every Thursday between December 2nd and January 27th.

Featuring a gin pop-up bar and some of Hollywood’s classic films in the warm Summer night, guests can expect to enjoy an exotic cinema experience right in the heart of Melbourne.

Tickets are $53.85 per person and include admission to the movie, Malfy gin cocktails and a decadent food tower of sweet and savoury delights. Tickets purchasing and info are available here.

Movie-goers also have the opportunity to win a 1 night stay at the hotel, which is located at the Paris end of Bourke St. with the Theatre District of Chinatown right nearby.

Movie Programme

Thursday 2nd December – The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Special Live Performance!

Thursday 9th December – Pulp Fiction

Thursday 16th December – Grease

Thursday 23rd December – Home Alone or Miracle on 34th Street*

Thursday 30th December – Closed

Thursday 6th January – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Thursday 13th January – Fight Club

Thursday 20th January – Casablanca or Breakfast at Tiffany’s*

Thursday 27th January – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

*Movie subject to change