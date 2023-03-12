LADbible Partners With Tourism WA In Campaign To Attract Working Holidaymakers

In a first-ever collaboration between the social publisher and a tourism client, LADbible Group and Tourism Western Australia have together launched a campaign to inspire working holiday makers to consider Western Australia as their Australian state of choice.

The campaign – ‘Follow the Sun’ – leverages LADbible Group’s global audience and is aimed at inspiring Working Holiday Makers from the UK and Australia to venture over to Western Australia to work in hospitality and tourism roles, and celebrates what the state has to offer, both from an employment and a travel perspective.

Tourism Western Australia have partnered with LADbible Group to create an original video series which heroes WA as a dream Aussie working holiday experience. The campaign, produced in-house, features former Australian cricketer and local resident Mitchell Johnson as the face of Western Australia. Mitch shows a real British couple currently in Perth on their working holiday, why it is the best place in Australia for a working holiday, and just some of the exciting tourism and hospitality jobs on offer.

The series sees a raft of video and written content, covering everything from which industries are seeking workers, to story polls on WA facts. The campaign will roll out across all LADbible channels including Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

The campaign shoot featured a series of LAD-firsts – first time shooting in Western Australia; first shoot with a tourism client; first in open waters; first campaign shot underwater; and the first campaign to feature a Welcome to Country conducted by an Aboriginal Elder as part of a campaign.

With a crew and cast of 12 people, the LADbible team drove nearly 1000kms, took 7 boat trips, and flew drones to capture the footage on behalf of Tourism Western Australia.

Steve Hare, head of client service at Initiative, said: “LADbible’s British heritage, combined with their cultural velocity and influence amongst younger audiences made them the natural partner for this brief. Their unique progressive approach to content production, brought to life with their series featuring Mitchell Johnson, will no doubt see working holiday makers following the sun to Western Australia.”

Rachel Hall, LADbible Australia, head of client solutions, added: “Not only was this campaign the first from LADbible Group to run out of Perth, but was the first in which we have targeted both our UK and our Australian audiences at the same time to land our client’s campaign message. This is the power of being a truly global publisher and made us the perfect partner for Tourism Western Australia.”

Credits

Client: Tourism WA

Publisher: LADbible Australia

Agency: Initiative

Media Partner: Digital Loop