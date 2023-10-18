LA Tourism Revamps Global Campaign In Australia And New Zealand

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LA Tourism) has kicked off its refreshed spring 2023 consumer ad campaign “Now Playing” with an AUD $2.05m (USD $1.3m) investment across Australia and, for the first time, in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The refreshed “Now Playing” campaign comes as visitation numbers to LA from Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand, are expected to reach 380,000 visitors in 2023, a 65 per cent increase from 2022’s total of 230,000 visitors. It is also expected that 2024 will see visitation from Australia and New Zealand reach just under 2019 levels.

This follows the inaugural launch of the “Now Playing” campaign in Australia in 2022, which has so far reached 135 million impressions, 25 million completed views and saw a 35-point lift in intention to travel to Los Angeles amongst Australians.

The product-driven:30, :15 and :06 ads crafted by film title innovators, Imaginary Forces, have a new revamped soundtrack in the iconoclastic tune “WannaBe in LA” by SoCal’s own Eagles of Death Metal and new graphics.

The campaign will run throughout October and November across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland before returning in early 2024.

In Australia, it includes significant investment in OOH across street furniture, buses and large format billboards chosen in select areas that over-index in overseas travel intenders, including Melbourne’s Swanston St Elite Screen and Bradfield Highway Elite Screen in Brisbane. These are complemented by ads on social media, native and display online.

In Aotearoa, New Zealand it takes a geo-targeted digital-first approach to reach travellers in the Auckland region.

“We’re excited to refresh on the successful Now Playing creative in the Australian market, and launch our first consumer advertising campaign in Aotearoa New Zealand. As international travel to the City of Angels accelerates, this important campaign complements our long-standing trade and PR efforts to ensure LA is front of mind for Aussie and Kiwi travellers seeking out for diverse cultural, food, sports shopping and wellness experiences” Craig Gibbons, managing director for Asia Pacific at LA Tourism said.

“The Australia and New Zealand campaign is a key part of our global marketing strategy to put LA at the front of traveller’s minds when selecting their 2024 holiday. In addition to the Australia and New Zealand flight, the “Now Playing” campaign will collectively reach more than 750 million impressions around the world this autumn” said Bill Karz, senior vice president for brand and digital marketing at LA Tourism.

The campaign is also supported by a giveaway called “LA Like an All-Star” across 100+ sports bars and coffee shops throughout Australia, and travel trade campaigns and B2B events in both markets.