L&A Social Extends Partnership With Henkell Freixenet

Following a global pitch, L&A Social has extended its partnership with Henkell Freixenet – the world’s largest sparkling wine producer – being appointed to produce digital content for its Henkell brand across international markets, in addition to being reappointed to manage all social media for Australia and Canada.

L&A Social, which has worked with Henkell Freixenet on Henkell since 2013, will continue to handle social media management, content creation, campaigns, influencers and media in both Australia and Canada. In addition, the Sydney independent social media strategy and implementation agency has been appointed for content creation production across digital platforms in Henkell Freixenet Global Export markets – a recognition of L&A Social’s strength in creative development.

Henkell Freixenet exports to over 150 countries worldwide and has subsidiaries in 30 countries with over 3,500 employees and an annual turnover of 1.3 billion euros.

André Bacon, senior marketing manager, Henkell-Freixenet Australia said: “After meeting with several social agencies over the past few months, I am delighted that L&A will continue to work with Henkell to support our consumer communication strategy across the Australian market. L&A exhibited strong knowledge of our brand and our needs, and has a proven track record of delivering incredible results. With opportunities in the pipeline to further optimise our approach, we look forward to partnering with them during this exciting period.”

Gina Lednyak, founder and CEO at L&A Social added: “It is a real testament to the talent within the agency that we have not only been reappointed by Henkell-Freixenet in key markets of Australia and Canada following a competitive international pitch, but our relationship has been extended across digital content production globally.

“Over the past three years we have been strategically building our content and social strategy divisions as there is a huge opportunity in the market for strong social first creative done with agility. We’re setting a global benchmark for all of our brands and this has now been recognised by Henkell-Freixenet, which is a recognition of the creative talent and innovative spirit we have in Australia.”

Claire Hoyles, account director, L&A Social said: “After setting a high standard for mobile-first, fit for platform content, we’re excited to continue our strong partnership with Henkell Freixenet and also take the next step in a more global content approach. Since partnering together in 2013, the social media landscape has significantly changed and along with that, so has our strategy and approach, which year on year has allowed us to see increased results above industry benchmarks.”

The extended partnership and reappointment by Henkell Freixenet follows Volkswagen reappointing L&A Social in March to manage end to end social media activity for their Passenger Vehicles brand following a four agency competitive pitch.

L&A Social also works with clients including Visa, Unilever, Blackmores, Ampol, Kennards Hire and Palmolive. In 2021 it was ranked third in the Best Places to Work Awards under 100 employees.