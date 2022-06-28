L&A Social Extends Partnership With Henkell Freixenet

L&A Social Extends Partnership With Henkell Freixenet
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Following a global pitch, L&A Social has extended its partnership with Henkell Freixenet – the world’s largest sparkling wine producer – being appointed to produce digital content for its Henkell brand across international markets, in addition to being reappointed to manage all social media for Australia and Canada.

L&A Social, which has worked with Henkell Freixenet on Henkell since 2013, will continue to handle social media management, content creation, campaigns, influencers and media in both Australia and Canada. In addition, the Sydney independent social media strategy and implementation agency has been appointed for content creation production across digital platforms in Henkell Freixenet Global Export markets – a recognition of L&A Social’s strength in creative development.

Henkell Freixenet exports to over 150 countries worldwide and has subsidiaries in 30 countries with over 3,500 employees and an annual turnover of 1.3 billion euros.

André Bacon, senior marketing manager, Henkell-Freixenet Australia said: “After meeting with several social agencies over the past few months, I am delighted that L&A will continue to work with Henkell to support our consumer communication strategy across the Australian market. L&A exhibited strong knowledge of our brand and our needs, and has a proven track record of delivering incredible results. With opportunities in the pipeline to further optimise our approach, we look forward to partnering with them during this exciting period.”

Gina Lednyak, founder and CEO at L&A Social added: “It is a real testament to the talent within the agency that we have not only been reappointed by Henkell-Freixenet in key markets of Australia and Canada following a competitive international pitch, but our relationship has been extended across digital content production globally.

“Over the past three years we have been strategically building our content and social strategy divisions as there is a huge opportunity in the market for strong social first creative done with agility. We’re setting a global benchmark for all of our brands and this has now been recognised by Henkell-Freixenet, which is a recognition of the creative talent and innovative spirit we have in Australia.”

Claire Hoyles, account director, L&A Social said: “After setting a high standard for mobile-first, fit for platform content, we’re excited to continue our strong partnership with Henkell Freixenet and also take the next step in a more global content approach. Since partnering together in 2013, the social media landscape has significantly changed and along with that, so has our strategy and approach, which year on year has allowed us to see increased results above industry benchmarks.”

The extended partnership and reappointment by Henkell Freixenet follows Volkswagen reappointing L&A Social in March to manage end to end social media activity for their Passenger Vehicles brand following a four agency competitive pitch.

L&A Social also works with clients including Visa, Unilever, Blackmores, Ampol, Kennards Hire and Palmolive. In 2021 it was ranked third in the Best Places to Work Awards under 100 employees.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Henkell Freixenet L&A Social

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]