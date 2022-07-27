Kylie Jenner Posts Against Instagram After Hitting Snapchat For $1.2 Billion

Having already taken a bite out of Snapchat back in 2018, Kylie Jenner has now turned her attention to Instagram as part of a growing wave of unrest on the app.

Jenner, who has grown to fame as part of the Kardashian oligarchy, reposted a call to action on her Instagram story as part of a “Make Instagram Instagram again” movement currently gaining traction.

The post goes on to say “stop trying to be tiktok i just want to see cute photos of my friends. Sincerely, everyone”.

The post comes after a recent update to the social media platform introduced a slew of changes aimed to replicate the experience of rival app TikTok, including Instagram Reels showing on user’s primary feeds and an increase in content appearing from accounts not followed by the user.

Jenner has a history of dealing heavy blows to social media groups. In 2018, Jenner infamously tweeted about Snapchat suggesting that no-one used the platform anymore, which led to Snap’s shares tumbling six percent in a day and costing the company more than a billion dollars.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

It isn’t clear yet how big of an impact Jenner’s story post will have on Instagram, but the platform may be nervously awaiting news given the damage dealt to Snapchat in the past.