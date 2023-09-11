Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign

Kwik Kopy Australia, has launched the magazine “Possible” in an intimate launch event, hosted by Kwik Kopy Australia’s CEO, Sonia Shwabsky with 22 entrepreneurs, business owners and media.

“We Make Possible” is the latest campaign with the launch of this magazine celebrating entrepreneurs and business owners across the nation who have succeeded against the odds.

Teaming up with Engage Media, Kwik Kopy Australia proudly presented the “Possible Magazine” – a powerful testament to the wonders achieved when human passion meets innovation and tenacity. In an era saturated with digital and AI-driven content, Kwik Kopy champions the tactile magic of print. The magazine is established on the belief that the physical touch of a story leaves an indelible mark and ensures inspirational narratives resonate more deeply with its readers.

“Having worked in the marketing of businesses for many years, it has always been my dream to bring high-quality, beautiful content to life in the physical form of print. Each issue will serve as a beacon of inspiration, shining a light on those trailblazing entrepreneurs and creative geniuses who turn their groundbreaking ideas into reality,” said Sonia Shwabsky, CEO of Kwik Kopy Australia, in her opening speech.

The first issue of “Possible” sees focus on Sendle Founder, James Chin Moody, who took on the outlandish mission of challenging a government-owned postal service. It also highlights other stories of creatives, including Jordy Wilson, an influencer and content creator, who spoke at the event.

“Kwik Kopy stands firm in our belief that creativity has the power to reshape our world. And with ‘Possible’, we offer a stage for those pioneering individuals who, with their work, are indeed reshaping our collective future. To every entrepreneur, marketer, designer, and anyone who appreciates creativity’s profound power: ‘Possible’ is your narrative… We trust that ‘Possible’ will resonate with your own stories of innovation and perseverance,” Shwabsky continued.

As Kwik Kopy augments its purpose “We Make Possible”, the “Possible” magazine determines to shed light on pioneers who have made the impossible, possible.

