Kristina Luburic Named VML Health Network’s New MD

VML announced a further expansion of its global VML Health network into Australia and New Zealand with the appointment of a new Managing Director, Kristina Luburic (lead image).

Luburic brings an extensive 20+ year track record of specialist expertise within the healthcare communications and pharmaceutical marketing industry. Her career includes demonstrated success leading agencies and brands in the Australian and global healthcare sector, covering an extensive portfolio of therapeutic areas and scientific breakthroughs with clients such as Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lilly, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, Janssen and Novo Nordisk. Kristina is a frequent juror for international awards, a leadership mentor, university lecturer, and a vocal ambassador of health and wellness at work.

Luburic will join the VML Health Global Leadership Team led by CEO Claire Gillis and VML AUNZ Executive Leadership Team led by VML AUNZ CEO, Thomas Tearle.

The new specialist health offer will continue the VML AUNZ growth and innovation trajectory, following their success as the number one ranked agency for Australia and APAC from Campaign Brief for ‘The Work’, LIA Global Agency of the Year, along with five Cannes Lions for FitChix with Honest Eggs Co.

Commenting on her appointment, Kristina Luburic said ‘’It’s an absolute honour to be joining the global agency network of the year and the number one agency across APAC. Although the ranking and growth rates are important, it’s VML’s unrivalled culture that really pulled me into this role. People are the soul of this business and for me that’s palpable. I’m really looking forward to leading the health offering in the region as there’s never been a greater appreciation of the power of health and medical science as there is right now.”

VML Health Global CEO Claire Gillis said, “I have already experienced Kristina’s ability to inspire clients and teams first hand. She has a generosity of spirit, a natural aptitude for healthcare communications and is genuinely passionate about people. It is her appreciation of the scientific, creative and cultural elements of our business that will be fundamental to our success.”