Kopa Media Appoints Hope Williams To Newly Created Senior Role

Full-service contextual video data and tech company, Kopa Media, has today announced the appointment of Hope Williams to the newly created role of growth director of Australia and New Zealand.

In the new role, Williams (featured image) will lead the team in advancing the growth and development of both new and existing agency, client and platform partners across the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Prior to joining Kopa, Williams was working in London as group director at Matterkind UK, leading a team of programmatic strategists and operations specialists on the Initiative Media business to deliver growth through addressable digital capabilities.

She was pivotal to Initiative UK clients’ addressable acceleration over the past four years working with Amazon, LEGO, Harman Kardon, Carlsberg Group, Bupa, and NatWest among others.

Williams has also worked with Fairfax Media in agency sales, Cadreon at IPG Mediabrands as programmatic activations lead, and UM Sydney as digital director, working on the NSW Government before relocating to London.

“Agencies and clients are seeking more transparency, visibility, and better control over the content they align and invest in. They want to understand how they can innovate and improve overall performance, with solutions that remove inefficiency and are accountable in driving measurable outcomes,” said Kopa founder and CEO, Trent Silins.

“We are excited about the appointment of Hope into the organisation. Having such a diverse background in the industry across both the Europe and APAC markets, her experience will undoubtedly allow us to better understand, collaborate and support clients’ initiatives and the overall industry’s needs.”

Commenting on her appointment, Williams said, “Working within a Media Agency for most of my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work across multiple channels and collaborate with some of the best technology partners globally who are driving the industry forward.

“So when Trent approached me with the role to support him in growing the adoption of Kopa’s technology in the Australia and NZ region – after seeing first-hand the amazing client results achieved in the EU and US – I was really keen to get involved. It’s an exciting challenge after my time at IPG!”