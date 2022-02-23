Kopa Media Appoints Hope Williams To Newly Created Senior Role
Full-service contextual video data and tech company, Kopa Media, has today announced the appointment of Hope Williams to the newly created role of growth director of Australia and New Zealand.
In the new role, Williams (featured image) will lead the team in advancing the growth and development of both new and existing agency, client and platform partners across the Australia and New Zealand markets.
Prior to joining Kopa, Williams was working in London as group director at Matterkind UK, leading a team of programmatic strategists and operations specialists on the Initiative Media business to deliver growth through addressable digital capabilities.
She was pivotal to Initiative UK clients’ addressable acceleration over the past four years working with Amazon, LEGO, Harman Kardon, Carlsberg Group, Bupa, and NatWest among others.
Williams has also worked with Fairfax Media in agency sales, Cadreon at IPG Mediabrands as programmatic activations lead, and UM Sydney as digital director, working on the NSW Government before relocating to London.
“Agencies and clients are seeking more transparency, visibility, and better control over the content they align and invest in. They want to understand how they can innovate and improve overall performance, with solutions that remove inefficiency and are accountable in driving measurable outcomes,” said Kopa founder and CEO, Trent Silins.
“We are excited about the appointment of Hope into the organisation. Having such a diverse background in the industry across both the Europe and APAC markets, her experience will undoubtedly allow us to better understand, collaborate and support clients’ initiatives and the overall industry’s needs.”
Commenting on her appointment, Williams said, “Working within a Media Agency for most of my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work across multiple channels and collaborate with some of the best technology partners globally who are driving the industry forward.
“So when Trent approached me with the role to support him in growing the adoption of Kopa’s technology in the Australia and NZ region – after seeing first-hand the amazing client results achieved in the EU and US – I was really keen to get involved. It’s an exciting challenge after my time at IPG!”
Williams’ appointment is effective immediately.
Please login with linkedin to commentHope Williams Kopa Media
Latest News
Tailoring Business InStitchu Launches “Custom Clothing You’ll Love Too Much!” Via Pinstripe Media
InStitchu has launched its first campaign via independent agency Pinstripe Media celebrating its custom clothing that you’ll simply love too much to take off. The business, which recently closed an investment with Seven West Media, launched its TVC campaign during the Winter Olympics broadcast, followed by out-of-home and digital placements. The creative focuses on InStitchu […]
Membership Platform Cuppa.TV Launches To Improve Workplace Wellbeing
Cuppa.tv is a new member-based platform featuring hundreds of on-demand and live video conversations with some of the world’s most credible and inspirational experts, personalities and storytellers to improve your work and life. Want to learn about building a gold-medal mindset directly from Olympic champions Kerri Pottharst or Kieran Perkins? Or how about building mental […]
Revealed: WPP’s Swanky New $1.2 Billion Sydney Digs!
This article does contain a lot of speculation and hearsay. Which is a polite way of saying possibly none of it's true.
Former Nine Boss Hugh Marks Lands Big New Gig At The NRL
Former Nine supremo joins the NRL. Has been asked not wear his Roosters training shorts & singlet to board meetings.
Just In! IAS Launches the Aussie Edition of Their Social Ads and Consumer Perception Study for 2022
Today Integral Ad Science launched the Australian edition of their 2022 Social Ads and Consumer Perception study. The report, based on a survey of over 500 Australian consumers, aims to shed light on the consumer’s overall social media usage and understand their receptivity to in-feed advertising in this dynamic content environment. Two-thirds of Australian consumers use […]
Five Reasons Why Women’s Sport Will Catapult Your Brand Value
How HOT is women's sport right now! And we certainly mean no offence to synchronised swimming when we say that.
HT&E Release Annual Financial Results, Shows Strong Numbers For ARN
Why read the AFR for expert analysis of HT&E's numbers when B&T's are free and mostly cut & pasted off the AFR anyway.
Are You Ready For A Hotline Nike? Because Drake’s Collab With Nike Is About To Drop!
Drake's new Nike collab appears to lean heavily on your Year Nine back to school shoes and Grandad's Hush Puppies.
Society Announces Two New Appointments Following Recent Growth
Creative comms agency Society announces new recruits. The worn chaise lounge in reception receiving far less attention.
“I Just Want To Create & Not Have A Discussion About How I Look!” Tanya Hennessy On Being A Woman In The Media
B&T chats with the radio host, podcaster & I'm A Celeb contestant. The odd cockie, there was no other insects involved.
Wowzers: The Latest Poll Numbers For The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards Are In!
The 30 Under 30 People's Choice is undoubtedly the hottest poll in the land. That and the "Who'll replace ScoMo?" poll.
Jared Leto, Miley Cyrus & Snoop Dogg Lead An All-Star Cast For Gucci’s Stunning Love Parade Campaign
This Gucci campaign is a star-studded, dreamy mind warp that'll have you forgetting you can't afford to shop at Gucci.
“Luxembourgish Is Just Showing Off!” TV Reporter In The Ukraine Goes Viral After Brilliantly Jumping Between Six Languages
Reporting from Kyiv at the moment would give most of us a high-pitched stutter. Not so with this incredible polygot.
Tuesday TV Wrap: MAFS Reigns Supreme But Survivor Pulls In 507,000 Eyeballs
Married At First Sight continues to prove a ratings winner for Nine and easy content for lazy Daily Mail journalists.
Study: 80% Of Aussies Have Engaged With A Social Media Ad In The Past 12 Months
Study says 80% have engaged with social media ads in the last year. And that's despite a concerted effort to avoid them.
Resolution Digital Announces A Raft Of Senior Promotions
Work at Resolution Digital? One of the few who didn't get promoted today? Remember revenge is a dish best served cold.
LUMO & Canva Team Up For Industry-First Charity Campaign
If B&T handed out a ribbon & sash for best weekly industry charity initiative, we'd be priming the safety pin for this.
Danielle Mastronardo Joins Ogilvy Network ANZ In Senior Marketing Role
Danielle Mastronardo joins Ogilvy Network amid high hopes she'll also bring in some of her nonna's homemade salamis.
Previous Winner Meredith Besseling Says “Young Lions Really Values Creativity”: Get Your Entries In!
Winning a Young Lion can take any career from troposphere to mesosphere. Places even Bezos' rocket can't manage.
Magic Appointed New Digital Agency Of Record For Early Settler
Digital agency, Magic has been appointed digital agency of record for Australian-owned furniture brand, Early Settler. Magic takes on responsibility for re-building Early Settler’s entire digital eco-system, tasked with finding new ways to engage and build a better brand experience for Early Settler customers. Magic’s managing director, Jordan Taylor-Bartels said he was delighted to add […]
The Iconic Nabs Virgin’s Dean Chadwick As Its First Chief Customer Officer
Dean Chadwick arguably makes the wise move from the airline industry to the slightly dodgy online fashion industry.
“Scroll On!” Instagram Quietly Axes 15 Minute Daily Minimum Limit & Expands It To 30 Minutes
Sure, being glued to your Instagram account isn't good for the eyes, but it is good for Mark Zuckerberg's bank balance.
Snap Australia Encourages Brands To “Open Your Snapchat!” For Endless Possibilities In New Campaign
Struggling to keep up with the social platforms' nifty new gadgetry? Struggle some more with this nifty new gadgetry.
“I’m Very Upbeat”: Cathy O’Connor Talks oOh! Media Bouncing Back From COVID’s Year From Hell
B&T always loves a chat with Cathy O'Connor. She does prefer to talk outdoor to B&T's questions on the new Kanye album.
Study: 60% Of Influencers Are Looking To Cash In On the Metaverse (& They Want To Be Paid In Bitcoin!)
Confused by all things metaverse? Well, if your average influencer can understand it then it can't be too difficult.
As Russia & The Ukraine Head To War, Facebook Confirms Americans Couldn’t Care Less
Study into Facebook data shows Americans not the least concerned by Ukraine War. Kim's hair a whole other thing.
Havas Acquires Leading UK Digital Experience Agency, Inviqa
Look, it's some news out of the UK this morning that, admittedly, B&T is running as a bit of page filler.
Kanye West Announces New Album Will Only Be Available On Stem Device, Not Streaming Services
Kanye says new album is only available on a stem device. Don't be embarrassed asking the workie to explain that to you.
Google Maps Users Stunned After Zooming In To “Kid Stuck In A Bin”
Before Google Maps we used street directories in the glove box. And there were two guarantees - a fight & getting lost.
“She’s All Yours”: An Artist Is Selling NFT Girlfriends To Lonely Men
Sure, B&T's no art expert, but why do non-fungible tokens always tend to look like bad HSC artwork?