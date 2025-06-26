MarketingNewsletter

Koko Black Celebrates World Chocolate Day With A Week Of Indulgence

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

This World Chocolate Day, contemporary Australian chocolatiers, Koko Black, are treating the nation to a week-long chocolate celebration designed to surprise, delight, and indulge. From complimentary cups of rich, velvety hot chocolate to the chance to win a year’s supply of handcrafted chocolate, this year’s celebration is all about elevating the everyday and honouring the customer.

On Monday 7 July, chocolate lovers across the country can enjoy a trio of indulgent experiences in-store, online, and through a major giveaway. From 12 noon on World Chocolate Day (7 July), the first 100 customers at every Koko Black store will receive a complimentary take-away Hot Chocolate— expertly crafted and made from Koko Black’s signature blend. With 1,800 handcrafted cups of decadent cocoa to be shared across the country, Koko Black is spreading the chocolate-love this World Chocolate Day.

For those celebrating from home, Koko Black is gifting their new Chai Hot Cocoa with every online order over $120 during World Chocolate Week, from 7 to 13 July. Spiced, smooth, and soul-warming, this innovative new flavour is the perfect winter warmer and a delicious reason to explore the brand’s seasonal offerings.

Adding to the excitement, every online order or in store purchase during World Chocolate Week will enter the draw to win a year’s supply of Koko Black – valued at $2,400 of chocolatey indulgence. The competition runs for the full week and is open to all Australian residents.

Related posts:

  1. We Are Social Australia Promotes Kelly Spence To Managing Partner
  2. Luminary Deploys APAC’s First Optimizely Software-As-A-Service Website
  3. “The Advertising & Media Industry Is Facing An Identity Crisis”: Kevin Kivi Launches True North Executive Coaching & Leadership
  4. Victory Royale: Seven Secures Rights To Esports World Cup 2025
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Kiwi Strategic Marketing Agency Quantum Jump Is Expanding Into The Aus Market
TV Ratings (26/06/2025): AFL Draws the Biggest Crowd, But NRL Keeps Them Watching
Paul Nunnari: ‘I never saw myself reflected’
“His Place Of Birth Had Been A Mistake”: Robbie Williams Shouts Out Heaps Normal Whilst Professing His Love For Aus
Register Lost your password?