Koko Black Celebrates World Chocolate Day With A Week Of Indulgence

This World Chocolate Day, contemporary Australian chocolatiers, Koko Black, are treating the nation to a week-long chocolate celebration designed to surprise, delight, and indulge. From complimentary cups of rich, velvety hot chocolate to the chance to win a year’s supply of handcrafted chocolate, this year’s celebration is all about elevating the everyday and honouring the customer.

On Monday 7 July, chocolate lovers across the country can enjoy a trio of indulgent experiences in-store, online, and through a major giveaway. From 12 noon on World Chocolate Day (7 July), the first 100 customers at every Koko Black store will receive a complimentary take-away Hot Chocolate— expertly crafted and made from Koko Black’s signature blend. With 1,800 handcrafted cups of decadent cocoa to be shared across the country, Koko Black is spreading the chocolate-love this World Chocolate Day.

For those celebrating from home, Koko Black is gifting their new Chai Hot Cocoa with every online order over $120 during World Chocolate Week, from 7 to 13 July. Spiced, smooth, and soul-warming, this innovative new flavour is the perfect winter warmer and a delicious reason to explore the brand’s seasonal offerings.

Adding to the excitement, every online order or in store purchase during World Chocolate Week will enter the draw to win a year’s supply of Koko Black – valued at $2,400 of chocolatey indulgence. The competition runs for the full week and is open to all Australian residents.