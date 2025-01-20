Kochie & The Meerkats ‘Wake Up’ Aussies To Hit Back At Cost-Of-Living Crisis In New Compare The Market Campaign

David “Kochie” Koch, Compare the Market economic director, has joined forces with Meerkat duo Aleksandr and Sergei for the new campaign ‘Wake Up Australia’. It comes as everyday Australians continue to struggle amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, with high bills continuing to push finances to the brink.

The campaign is live nationally, with TV, BVOD, SVOD, YouTube, social media, email, radio and out-of-home channels all carrying the ‘Wake Up Australia’ tagline.

“Helping Australians look for a better deal on those grudge purchases like insurance and energy has been a passion of mine for years and ‘Wake Up Australia’ is all about helping hardworking Aussies to save amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis,” Compare the Market’s economic director, David Koch said.

“Australians are busy juggling a million different things and finding savings on household bills isn’t always front of mind. I’m excited to show Australians that saving on your insurance, energy and household bills doesn’t have to be as difficult or daunting as you’d think. Sometimes we all need a little wake-up call,” Koch added.

“With interest rate relief still a way off and households bills climbing, it looks like 2025 is going to continue to be challenging for many Australians. Too many Australians are feeling trapped by higher prices when they receive their renewal notice or bills. ‘Wake Up Australia’ is really about letting people know that savings are available and may be easier to find than you think. There’s no time like the present to compare your bills and see what’s available on the market. You may be surprised by the savings you can find and the impact this has on your hip pocket,” Compare the Market’s chief marketing officer Andrew Holt added.

Credits:

Chief Marketing Officer: Andrew Holt

GM of Brand: Michael Goodhew

Production Coordinator: Amber Hagan

Campaign Coordinators: Rebecca Bartel, Veronica Marrama

Creative Direction: Oliver Devaris & Graham Johnson

Project Direction: Jen Peace

Producer: Scarlett Howard

Production: Passion Pictures: Dave Scanlon, Anna Cunnington, Steven Riley

Transmission Pictures: Fiona McGregor, Cinnamon Darvell