Kochie Sells Pinstripe Media To Crikey Owner Private Media

Private Media has bought Pinstripe Media, the family media business owned by former Sunrise host David Koch and run by his children.

Both publishers are key players in Australia’s niche small to medium-sized business media market.

Private Media publishes Crikey, The Mandarin and SmartCompany and employs around 50 staff. The addition of Pinstripe Media will add a dozen more staff and titles including Startup Daily, Flying Solo, Business Builders and Your Money & Your Life.

“Australia’s economy depends on the drive of small and medium-sized businesses, startups, and scale-ups. Together, they generate more than half of GDP and employ the majority of Australians,” Hayward said.

“But they remain underserved by traditional media. We’ve both been focused on informing, inspiring and supporting this community for over a decade — this combination allows us to do so at a greater scale, with more resources, and across more platforms.”

Pinstripe Media was initially set up by David Koch, known as Kochie, and his wife Libby in 2007 to produce Kochie’s Business Builders for the Seven Network, but has since grown to produce several media outlets targeting entrepreneurs, sole traders, startups and SMEs.

The company is currently led by managing director AJ Koch. “This is an opportunity for our people to do their best work at an even greater scale,” he said.

Pinstripe media was set up by former Sydney Morning Herald and Times Weekly editor-in-chief Eric Beecher, who is chair, and is led by CEO Will Hayward.

David Koch will remain an advisor to Pinstripe Media and continue to run his other financial media business, Ausbiz.