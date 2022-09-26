Koala Names Adyen As Global Tech Partner

Koala Names Adyen As Global Tech Partner
Financial technology platform Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) has announced its partnership with Australian furniture brand Koala.

Inspired by the modern Australian lifestyle, the award-winning furniture brand made the switch to Adyen as its exclusive financial technology partner to utilise its global payments capabilities across Australia and upcoming new markets. Adyen looks forward to powering Koala’s global payments and providing a comprehensive overview of all payment activity within its single platform.

With a strong focus on delivering seamless consumer experiences in both Australia and overseas markets, the online-only furniture retailer saw the need for a single overview of payments and consolidated reporting functionality. Koala selected Adyen for its ability to provide rich payments data, transaction visibility and actionable insights across multiple markets, which are crucial components for the fast-growing brand.

Belinda Judd, director, group financial control at Koala said: “Adyen is the ideal partner to support Koala’s international expansion into new markets like Japan. We were won over by the hassle-free integration into cloud-based commerce tools and automated reporting which gives us rich and actionable insights,”

Through its single platform, Adyen provides Koala with one integration that unlocks all relevant payment methods in strategic regions – without having to add multiple local contracts or partners. For a brand expanding into new international markets, this enables Koala to directly connect to all major card schemes and key local payment methods preferred by consumers.

“Adyen also helps us offer popular payment methods, and delivers a fast, seamless and secure checkout experience – which is non-negotiable for today’s shopper. Adyen gives us confidence in our payments infrastructure, which is essential as we continue to scale from Australia to the world,” said Judd.

Furthermore, Adyen’s risk management tools help defend against unwanted chargebacks. Adyen’s automated tools free Koala from having to manually identify suspicious shopper behavior. Adyen’s single platform optimises the payment flow in real time – ensuring that Koala can find the best content for a payment request possible to get the best outcome. This includes having optimal settings for each market for higher authorisation rates and a better checkout experience.

Hayley Fisher (main image), country manager, Australia and New Zealand at Adyen said: “Koala is an Aussie success story that’s redefining the way we purchase furniture. We are proud to support Koala as it expands internationally. Like any business, entering new markets comes with unique challenges. We are delighted that Koala has selected Adyen’s payments platform to power its international expansion. Our technology will enable seamless transactions and unified commerce experiences on a global scale.”

