Koala Launches King’s Birthday Super King Campaign

In a nod to the upcoming King’s Birthday long weekend celebrated across NSW, ACT, VIC, SA, NT, and TAS, Koala has announced the launch of its new range of Super King-size mattresses.

In a targeted campaign aimed at convincing one customer, King Charles, Koala aims to encourage the King to be the first to own the super-sized comfort of their new range.

The Super King is a luxurious addition to its existing selection, available in the Koala, Plus and Luxe models. Koala has crafted a campaign that not only highlights the product’s features, but also engages the Australian public with a series of cheeky messages and an offer that’s bound to turn heads.

“We know Australians, from all walks of life, love our mattresses, but we’re not sure if our sovereign shares that love? In fact, we’re not sure if he follows us on Insta, or if he is even on our mailing list. Announcing a discount that is definitely just for him, in a private letter we publicly sent to the newspaper, seemed like the obvious way to find out,” said Nev Fordyce, head of creative at Koala.

Campaign highlights:

A royal invitation: Koala is cordially inviting King Charles to be the first to own a new Super King mattress, with a discount code specifically created for him. Publishing a private letter to the King in newspapers across Australia, containing his ‘exclusive’ discount code, ‘IMTHESUPERKING’, for 30 per cent off the RRP for the new Super King size mattresses. The code is declared to be “for the King’s use only”.

Multi-channel approach: The campaign will be promoted across various channels, including Koala’s website, radio segments, social media, email campaigns, playful messaging in a public letter to the King.

Call to action: Koala is explicit in their instructions to the public “not to use the King’s discount”, a little bit of reverse psychology designed to drive engagement and consideration.

The campaign kicks off on 7 June and runs through the King’s Birthday weekend.