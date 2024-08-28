Koala & Klook Join AiMCO

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has announced Australian furniture company Koala and global travel platform Klook as its latest members to embrace best practices in influencer marketing.

Koala is one of Australia’s most successful retail start-ups, launching in 2015 with its unique boxed mattresses. Since then, the furniture company has successfully partnered with a range of influencers and micro-influencers to reach Gen Z and Millennial shoppers.

The business has leveraged influencer partnerships to reach new audiences, including a recent collaboration with Miss Double Bay (@missdoublebay) for Australian Fashion Week, where the influencer wore a suit made from Koala sofa fabric. Koala also partnered with 10 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including gold medallist and pole vaulter, Nina Kennedy, and silver medallist and swimmer, Elijah Winnington, for an Aussie athlete campaign. The athletes slept on the Koala Plus mattress and shared the improvements to their sleep and recovery.

Klook, a leading global travel and experience platform, has also aligned with influencers to promote its offerings. Locally, the company works with a community of 500 Aussie and Kiwi content creators spanning travel, lifestyle, parenting, and other niches. Creators share unique discount codes alongside their content to enable the business to track conversion success and allow creators to monetise their content.

“We’re thrilled to join a group of like-minded creatives and brands to share best practices in the industry and keep on top of the latest trends and updates,” said Koala influencer and partnership marketing manager, Madison McAlpine.

“Since launching a new approach to influencer marketing through our Kreator program recently, we’re excitedto be joining the AiMCO network to ensure we’re applying best practices and are empowering our Kreators to create authentic content,” said Klook’s director of marketing ANZ, Diana Vidovic.

“Koala and Klook are our newest brand members who recognise the value of influencer marketing. We’re thrilled to be attracting businesses of Koala and Klook’s calibre to AiMCO – it represents the growing interest from brands to ensure they’re implementing best practice influencer marketing practices across their business,” said AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall.

“Both Koala and Klook have worked closely with creators to reach new audiences and develop engaging, dynamic content that promotes their products. They understand the power of the influencer sector on both brand perception and revenue. They also recognise their responsibility as key brands in their respective industries to lead in the influencer space; partnering with AiMCO helps ensure they are creating a supportive, best-in-market influencer ecosystem”.

Koala and Klook join AiMCO’s 100-plus strong membership base, which includes new members sandwich giant Subway and talent management agency Mushroom Connect. AiMCO is the foremost Australian industry body for influencer marketing. Its mission is to represent best practice influencer marketing, and to support the nation’s creators and collaborators.