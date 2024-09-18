Klaviyo AI: Level Up Your Email & SMS Marketing This Black Friday

Outside of Christmas, Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year — getting it right can be game-changing for brands.

For marketing teams and agencies, however, these events can come with added pressure. Ensuring that your messaging and content hit the right notes every time for every customer can be challenging, to say the least. This is especially true today, as marketing budgets shrink and teams are expected to be more agile across expanding channels.

Put simply, resources and time are stretched but you still need to perform — and out-perform your nearest competitors.

When OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, generative AI had its lightbulb moment. Everyone could see the potential that this technology held. But fewer realised that many companies had already been working away perfecting other AI solutions, to make life easier and more efficient for brands. Klaviyo was one such company.

Its AI suite of solutions has been helping brands around the world become more agile and meet customers at the right time, with the right message across SMS and email — ideal for Black Friday and beyond. However, according to recent research by Klaviyo, while 56 per cent of marketers and agency folks are already using generative AI, not enough of them are using it to its fullest potential. That’s where you can gain an advantage.

Segment Your Way To Success

Building genuinely useful customer segments can be elusive. Some marketing gurus rail against the idea of niche microtargeting based on demographic factors.

Klaviyo’s Segments AI tool, however, is different — and markedly so. With simple text prompts, marketing teams and agencies can build multi-channel personas. This makes it easier to hit customers with messages that matter to them. For instance, Segments AI can allow you to create segments in bulk to target customers who have not purchased your latest deals.

Australian fashion brand MESHKI had been using a relatively “batch-and-blast” SMS strategy that saw customers hit with irrelevant messages — increasing unsubscribe rates while lowering conversions, a deadly anti-growth combination.

By consolidating SMS into Klaviyo, they were able to build multi-channel customer profiles. These new profiles offered a holistic view of each customer’s interests, purchase history, and behaviours across email and SMS, empowering the team to tailor messages for maximum relevance.

Liz Hayes, a CRM specialist at MESHKI, has said that the company boosted its revenue from email campaigns by more than 160 per cent after they adopted Klaviyo. In fact, its most successful campaign of the year was its Black Friday sale which, in her estimation, saw incredible cut-through.

MESHKI’s strategy revolved around meeting customers in the channels they prefer, rather than a catch-all approach firing off messages to everyone, everywhere. They only sent SMS comms to SMS-engaged subscribers. What’s more, they reserved the channel for high-value moments to gain maximum traction. When Black Friday rolled around, MESHKI’s marketing team sent out early-access codes to its sales over SMS. Combined with Klaviyo AI’s dynamic product feeds, they also provided customers with hand-picked product recommendations without the need to create campaigns manually.

At a time of the year when every brand is bombarding customers with messages, cutting through the noise is essential to success.

Spectacular Performance From Deep Personalisation

Working smarter with improved customer segmentation and personalised product recommendations is one thing. However, producing copy at scale is an entirely different challenge — just ask your nearest copywriter.

At critical buying times such as Black Friday, ensuring that your comms are personable and personalised can give you a competitive advantage over your rivals relying on forgettable prose. Brisbane-born footwear brand FRANKIE4, for instance, put Klaviyo’s AI tools to use. They used the tech to create engaging copy, making customers feel special and rewarding them for their loyalty.

“Consolidating our email and SMS marketing into Klaviyo has been a game-changer, not only for conversion and revenue uplift, but has also streamlined our workflow and enhanced our ability to make data-driven decisions to personalise our customer touchpoints,” said Rebecca Sheppard, the brand’s CRM manager.

Using Klaviyo, FRANKIE4 turned its SMS channel into a VIP communications launchpad. They delivered timely, personalised campaigns offering early sales access and sneak peeks at new products. Plus, with Klaviyo serving as an omnichannel solution and its AI tools being able to parse reams of customer signals into actionable insights, FRANKIE4 gained real-time visibility into campaign performance and adjusted personalised copy on the fly to ensure the best results.

FRANKIE4 was able to make sure they were nurturing customer relationships through delivering personalised content. By making customers feel part of an engaged community, FRANKIE4 received some impressive results. To date, FRANKIE4 saw:

51 per cent growth in SMS campaign revenue

45 per cent increase in SMS campaign conversion rate

59 per cent decrease in SMS campaign unsubscribe rate

Level Up Your Black Friday

Integrating Klaviyo AI into your workflows can give you the edge over your competition this Black Friday.

It will smarten up your segmentation, produce sharper copy and make your SMS and email marketing channels sing.

To discover how Klaviyo AI can help you create a Black Friday to remember, join Klaviyo’s product experts for a live demo on September 26. They’ll walk you through the latest AI features, followed by a Q&A session for all your burning questions.