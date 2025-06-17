AdvertisingNewsletter

Kirsty Muddle & Chris Howatson Return To Lead 2025 IPA Business & Agency Leadership

Kirsty Muddle and Chris Howatson

Two of Australia’s most respected agency leaders, Kirsty Muddle (CEO, Dentsu Creative & Merkle) and Chris Howatson (Founder and CEO, Howatson+Company), will return as co-chairs of 2025’s IPA Business & Agency Leadership course, running October 19–21 at QT Sydney.

This year’s three-day program — themed Lead Like You Mean It — is designed to give group account directors and senior client leaders the confidence to succeed at the highest level, from driving creativity to managing teams, clients and culture through uncertainty.

The duo will again guide delegates through strategic sessions and real-world leadership challenges, alongside guest speakers spanning law, HR, and business transformation.

“There are plenty of variables in business, and one of the loudest today is AI,” said Muddle. “There’s also a constant, and that’s the need for confident, clear, and human leadership that creates a safe environment where change ultimately becomes about opportunity and growth. That’s a skill this course will help delegates discover.”

Howatson added: “Confidence isn’t about having every answer. It’s about backing yourself, your people, reading the room, and knowing what to do when the path forward is unclear. This course gives you the frameworks and perspective to lead well, even when things get difficult.”

As part of the IPA’s globally recognised suite of training, Business & Agency Leadership is widely regarded as one of the most valuable professional development experiences in the industry — the go-to course for client service professionals looking to make the leap from delivery to driving the business.

