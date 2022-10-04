Kim Kardashian Turns Into True Crime Sleuth & Launches Crime Podcast

Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Spotify to launch her own true crime podcast – casefile eat your heart out.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Kim Kardashian, this true crime podcast isn’t completely out of nowhere. She’s been studying to be a lawyer and since 2018 has been working with The White House on criminal justice reform.

Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith is narrated by Kardashian alongside veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

The System dives into the story of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of a triple homicide. He has been working alongside his family for nearly three decades to prove he was wrongly accused.

Over the course of eight episodes, Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi will work with investigators, experts, and more to discuss the complexities of Keith’s case, expose cracks within the story and highlight ways in which our legal system is broken.

The first two episodes of The System are available to listen to now, exclusively on Spotify.

Naturally, the internet has already reacted.

I was listening to this Kim Kardashian podcast while working about Kevin Keith, who's behind bars in Ohio for a triple homicide. If you love true crime, highly recommended. Waiting for the third episode on Monday. — LaDarius Brown (@ladarius_brown) October 4, 2022

i don’t want a kim kardashian true crime podcast i want universal sizing for mens pants — room temp folgers (@nascarfr3ak) October 4, 2022

It's probably time to get out of #truecrime when Kim Kardashian starts a true crime podcast. Bad enough when a publisher hands a plagiarist a major book deal. Sad. — Mitzi Szereto (@MitziSzereto) October 4, 2022