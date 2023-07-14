Kim K & Nutrition Brand Blasted For Desperate Energy Drink Collab

Kim Kardashian and Alani Nutrition have been blasted online for a “desperate” collaboration to promote a new “Kimade” energy drink.

Alani Nutrition was founded by fitness influencer Katy Hearn back in 2018 and is known for its pastel-coloured energy drinks, supplements and accessories. It typically works with fitness influencers in its brand campaigns but, its latest effort with Kim K has left fans decidedly underwhelmed.

Pictured straddling a workout bench in a white swimsuit and high heels, fans immediately pointed out how fake it all seemed — and Kim’s noticeable lack of muscle mass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“So many fitness creators y’all could’ve picked and you went with the Kim?” wrote one user.

“It’s giving desperate,” said another.

“Idk, this marketing campaign ain’t it. Lol the ancient metal weights look and feel awkward,” added another.

One Instagram user said “Her arms are the least toned I’ve ever seen” and another said “What muscles does kim have?! @alaninutrition come on! Out of all the badass strong muscle mamis out there, you choose this route? 😩”

Alani Nutrition is owned by Congo Brands, a group owned by American businessmen Max Clemons and Trey Steiger. The group also owns PRIME, the controversial energy drink promoted by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI which has been causing a stir in school playgrounds the world over.

PRIME has attracted the ire of one US senator for its high caffeine level and its alleged marketing to children.