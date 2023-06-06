KIIS1065 Knocks 2GB Off Top Spot AGAIN For Sydney Radio Ratings

KIIS1065 was crowned the winner in the third radio ratings of 2023, topping the 10+ demographic with a 13.0 per cent market share between 05:30am and midnight.

This was up 1.5 per cent from the 11.5 per cent market share it had for the previous reporting period. 2GB came in just behind with a 12.2 per cent market share, up 0.4 per cent from the previous reporting period.

In the all-important breakfast slot, KIIS1065 was also the winner. The Kyle & Jackie O was up 2.8 per cent, pulling in a 17.9 per cent market share in the 5:30am – 09:00am slot.

Meanwhile, Ben Fordham’s show on 2GB pulled in a 15.5 per cent audience share.

Both 2GB and KIIS1065 have been tussling for the top spot since the beginning of this year, the score currently stands at 2-1 to KIIS1065.

Smoothfm 95 gained in the overall demographic category with its overall markets hare lifting 1.1 per cent to 10.8 per cent.

WSFM had one of the biggest drops for this reporting period. Overall demographic market share dropped by 1.6 per cent to 7.8 per cent, compared to 9.4 per cent for the previous quarter.

The third survey of the year covers the reporting period from Sunday, April 16th to Saturday, May 20th.

Melbourne

Meanwhile, in the home of the arts, 3AW remained the firm leader with a 15.3 per cent demographic share, compared to GOLD104.3 with a 11.1 per cent market share.

In the breakfast slot, 3AW’s Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft took the overall top spot with a 19.5 per cent market share, however, this was down -1.6 per cent from the previous reporting period.

Brisbane

In Brisbane, B105 retained the top spot with a 12.8 per cent overall demographic market share, compared to 12.7 per cent for the previous reporting period.

NOVA106.9 had a 12.4 per cent market share which was up by 0.4 per cent.

B105 held the morning top spot with 14.3 per cent market share, up 0.2 per cent. NOVA106.9 had a market share of 13.2 per cent, up 0.3 per cent from 12.9 per cent.