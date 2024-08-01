“Have You Felt Yours Lately?”: KIIS Network Launches National Breast-Check Campaign

The KIIS Network has launched a national campaign urging everyone to perform regular self-breast checks. Dubbed “KIIS BREAST CHECK DAY,” the initiative aims to make self-examinations a routine part of life.

Kicking off on 1 August, the campaign will see the KIIS Network dedicating the first day of every month to remind listeners to check their breasts with the tagline, “Have you felt yours lately?”

The goal is to normalise and promote regular self-exams as a crucial health habit.

The initiative is inspired by the heartfelt announcement from Ali Clarke, co-host of Max & Ali in the Morning on Mix 102.3 in Adelaide. Last week, Ali shared her breast cancer diagnosis and will be taking time off for treatment, sparking tremendous support and awareness.

The response to Ali’s news has been overwhelming, creating what is now being called “The Ali Effect”. Following her announcement, BreastScreen SA recorded its second-biggest day of bookings ever, with 779 women scheduling breast screens. This surge in appointments was only surpassed by the day Kylie Minogue revealed her cancer diagnosis.

“We are incredibly proud to launch this initiative,” said Lauren Joyce, ARN chief strategy & connections officer. “Ali’s bravery has inspired a wave of action, and we want to keep that momentum going. Regular self-checks can make a huge difference, and we’re here to remind our listeners to take that important step”.

“By dedicating a specific day each month, we aim to foster a national culture of proactive health management, empowering women to take charge of their well-being and reduce the incidence and death rates of breast cancer. This initiative will educate our audience on detecting the signs and symptoms of breast abnormalities, ultimately saving lives, and easing the burden on families and the healthcare system”.

The multi-faceted initiative will roll out both on-air and on social media platforms, with promos running across the network to remind listeners to perform self-checks. Personal stories and testimonials from breast cancer survivors and health experts will be featured, along with live breast checks to demonstrate the proper techniques.

On social media, the hashtag #KIISBreastCheckDay will centralise the conversation and encourage sharing. Visual content such as graphics, short videos, and educational infographics will be used to further remind and educate the audience.

“We want to make sure everyone knows how to do a self-check properly,” added Joyce. “People avoid monitoring their breast health because it can feel awkward – both to do and to talk about. By delivering practical and regular reminders in our signature tone of voice, we aim to normalise the conversation and give people the confidence they need to change habits around preventative health”.

KIIS BREAST CHECK DAY launches 1 August and will occur on the first day of every month across the KIIS Network on KIIS 1065 Sydney, KIIS 101.1 Melbourne, KIIS 97.3 Brisbane, and Mix 102.3 Adelaide.