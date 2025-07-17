Kic’s ‘Mid’ Campaign Fights Winter Blues With Wellness Reset Challenge

Health and wellness app Kic launches the return of its ‘Mid’ campaign, featuring a four-week reset challenge.

A four-week ‘Move on from Mid’ challenge is designed to meet consumers where they’re at and help them find motivation amid the winter blues and cost-of-living challenges, with enrolments now open.

An OOH rollout is set to hit Melbourne and Sydney on 21 July in line with the challenge launch.

“We know exactly where our community is at right now because we feel it too. We’re bringing back our popular ‘mid’ campaign – building on last year’s success in meeting people exactly where they’re at,” Kic CEO and co-founder, Laura Henshaw said.

“The mid-year slump is real; the weather is colder, we’re seeing less sunlight, and members of our Kic community have reported feeling pretty average this time of year. We’re helping people move through mid, instead of getting stuck in it,” Henshaw added.

Kic has teamed up with Sent Studio to create limited-edition ‘mid era’ candles, Essence de damp, Sleep deprivé, L’Inflation, and Masculinité Fatiguée.

Kic users who enrol in the challenge between 16–21 July will go in the draw to win a candle.

Running alongside its ‘Move on from Mid’ campaign, Kic has announced a mid-year sale, with up to 40 per cent off quarterly and yearly subscriptions between 16-30th of July 2025.

Credits:

BULLFROG & KIC’s in-house team alongside:

Videography: Benjamin Guy

Photography: Marten Ascenzo

Gaffer: Liam Harrington