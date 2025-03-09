Kicker Communications Makes Slew Of Senior Appointments & Promotions

Kicker Communications, communications consultancy, has appointed Laura Blue as business director and promoted Beroze Dubash and Rochelle Cervantes to associate directors and Agnes Wan to senior consultant.

In her first role post-parental leave, Blue brings 15 years of PR and corporate communications experience in B2B SaaS, HR tech, and fintech. She has worked in Sydney and Melbourne with brands, tech figures and startup bodies.

Blue will work closely alongside co-founders Fran Foo and Ashford Pritchard. Her role will focus on leading business development and the company’s growth initiatives in Australia and New Zealand.

Dubash has 11 years of experience in communications with brands in the FMCG, NFP and legal communications sectors. She has led corporate campaigns and issues management for clients including Nestlé, Metcash, and Coates Hire.

Cervantes has 10 years of PR and marketing experience across tech, consumer, leisure, and hospitality in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. She has led B2B and B2C campaigns for brands such as Poly, Bose, Philips, and Samsung, specialising in media relations, influencer engagement, and event management.

Wan has around four years of communications experience, with a background in journalism, consumer marketing, and influencer marketing. She has been involved in multi-stakeholder environments across adtech, fintech, martech, edtech, medtech, foodtech, and retailtech.

Dubash and Cervantes will continue to provide senior counsel to a number of Kicker clients, including Akamai, Foxtel Media, KPMG, MaxMine, and MEQ.

“We are delighted to appoint Laura to the newly created role of business director as we look to our next stage of growth. Laura has distinguished herself as one of Australia’s top startup and tech communicators and has worked with some of the country’s most exciting emerging brands. I’m confident Laura will play a key role in Kicker’s future alongside Beroze and Rochelle as senior leaders and Agnes as a next-generation leader. The results they continually produce for clients are no small feat, and the promotions couldn’t have gone to a more deserving trio,” Foo said.

Dubash and Cervantes run Kicker’s paid internship program, where over a dozen students from the University of Sydney, University of South Australia, University of Adelaide, University of Technology Sydney, and others have participated over the years.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Kicker team, where I can combine business development with my passion for client servicing. The experienced team, impressive client base, and growth plans made this an easy decision. I’m looking forward to working alongside Fran and Ashford to see where we can take the brand in the coming years,” Blue said.

“I’m extremely proud to take on this new role and thrilled for the opportunities I’ve had at Kicker. This promotion is a testament to the support of my colleagues, and I’m excited to contribute even more as we continue to grow and innovate,” Dubash added.

“It is an honour to step into this position and be part of such a dynamic team after starting as an intern many years ago. Kicker has provided me with an environment where I can thrive, and I look forward to playing an even bigger role in the future,” Cervantes said.

“I’m delighted to take this next step in my career at Kicker. The journey so far has been incredible and fulfilling, and I’m eager to build on our achievements, drive new opportunities, and help take the business to even greater heights. I, too, was an intern and the opportunity to learn from seasoned campaigners has been second to none. I’m grateful for their generosity of knowledge and mentorship,” Wan added.