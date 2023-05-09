KFC Australia Kicks Off Fashion Season With Shiny Merch

To celebrate the launch of its new merch range KFC have unofficially kicked of the fashion season with a runway show featuring the full merch line.

Featuring a diverse cast of models taking to the stage each wearing a unique look that showcases the variety of merchandise on offer.

The store launches off the back of the UK KFC Merch Store who routinely drops merch that sells out within minutes. Whether you’re searching for a KFC bucket hat, KFC Zinger sweaters, KFC vintage tees or even the KFC bum bag, the KFC Merch Store has officially launched its full range.

Profits from merch sales will support Aussie youth mental well-being through the KFC Youth Foundation and its charity partners: The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia and Whitelion.

Sally Spriggs, CMO KFC Australia, said: “We’re so excited to put KFC on the runway ahead of Sydney Fashion Week and even more thrilled to answer the call from our fans to bring this iconic range of merch to Australia with profits from sales going to support Aussie youth mental well-being through the KFC Youth Foundation.”

A full list of KFC merch available at launch can be found below and purchased at the KFC Merch Store HERE:

· KFC logo pattern party shirt – $80

· KFC heritage pattern party shirt – $80

· Zinger® logo tee black – $50

· Zinger® logo tee white – $50

· The Colonel’s signature tee – $45

· It’s finger lickin’ good® tee – $45

· The Colonel tee – $50

· KFC bucket tee – $50

· 1991 logo tee – $50

· Varsity jacket – $90

· 1978 logo red jumper – $70

· 1978 logo white jumper – $70

· Zinger® logo black jumper – $65

· KFC logo coal hoodie – $75

· KFC logo coal red hoodie – $75

· 1978 Colonel logo white shorts – $45

· 1978 Colonel logo white trackpants – $60

· Zinger® logo black shorts – $45

· Zinger® logo black trackpants – $60

· The KFC bucket hat – $40

· It’s finger lickin’ good® cap – $35

· KFC drumstick bumbag – $50

· KFC drumstick socks – $20

· The Colonel’s socks – $20

· The Colonel’s slides – $55