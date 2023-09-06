Kellogg’s & Leos Reimagine Special K

Kellogg’s & Leos Reimagine Special K
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Kellogg’s Special K, the popular cereal brand that has been part of Aussie breakfasts for generations, has launched a new brand platform aimed at celebrating individuals and communities doing health their own unique way.

    The ‘Free Your Special’ platform and campaign, developed by Leo Burnett Australia, provides an antidote to the complexity and pressure of healthy living, often focused on perfection – burdening people’s already busy lifestyles.

    In reimagining Special K for a new world of wellness, the campaign aims to appeal to women and men who prioritise a way of life that works for them.

    The launch creative spotlights surfing, one of the fastest-growing sports for women in their 20s and 30s. Casting real people and representing diverse body types was crucial in supporting the theme of celebrating individuality and living authentically. The campaign will continue to celebrate all kinds of active and ‘special’ pursuits, highlighting Special K’s versatility as a nutritious breakfast that can be customised with a range of delicious toppings.

    Nicole Zahran, brand manager at Kellogg Company, said: “Special K is a renowned brand, and we’ve recognised its potential to continue to evolve in today’s world. We’re passionate about empowering Aussies to spend time doing whatever they love. Our consumers are what makes this brand extra special, and we want to celebrate and share their stories. Special K provides a fantastic nutritional base for people to customise however they like.”

    James Walker-Smith, general manager Sydney at Leo Burnett, added: “We needed to find a new voice and way to evolve the Special K brand to be more relevant in Australia today. Working in close collaboration with the Kellogg’s team, we’ve built an enduring platform with a fresh way to show up, making clear that health and wellness doesn’t have to be complicated or challenging”.

    Bec Johnson-Pond, group creative director at Leo Burnett, said: “Free your Special is about doing what feels good to you and being more real in everything you do. No more celebrating perfection. Instead, we’re all in on celebrating whatever is special to our audiences. We’re starting with non-traditional surfing, but the platform is built to easily tell different stories, and we’re looking forward to doing more of this in the coming months.”

    The campaign launches across TV, BVOD (Broadcaster Video On Demand), OLV (Online Video), OOH, influencer and social media platforms.

     

    Campaign Credits

    Client: Kellogg’s

    Leanne Bell – Marketing Director

    Jo Doran – Marketing Manager, Growth Channels

    Nicole Zahran – Brand Manager, Adult Multi-Ingredient

    Catherine Costa – Insights Analyst

    Miranda Holmes – Head of Insights & Analytics

     

    Creative Agency: Leo Burnett Australia

    Andy Fergusson – National Executive Creative Director

    Bec Johnson-Pond – Group Creative Director

    Stacey Karayannis – Associate Creative Director

    Rosie Stone – Associate Creative Director Dinah Pollard – Conceptual Designer

    Abbie Dubin-Rhodin – Senior Strategy Director James Walker-Smith – General Manager Andrew Thistlethwaite – Head of Business Management

    Gemma Cox – Group Business Director

    Cece Chieng – Business Director

    Justine Dooner Executive Producer

     

    Production

    Director: Zoe McIntosh

    Production Company: The Sweet Shop

    Executive Producer: Greg Fyson

    Producer: Emma Lawrence

    Music & Sound: Bang Bang Studios

    Post Production: The Editors, Prodigious

    Photographer: Chris Searl



