Kellogg’s & Leos Reimagine Special K

Kellogg’s Special K, the popular cereal brand that has been part of Aussie breakfasts for generations, has launched a new brand platform aimed at celebrating individuals and communities doing health their own unique way.

The ‘Free Your Special’ platform and campaign, developed by Leo Burnett Australia, provides an antidote to the complexity and pressure of healthy living, often focused on perfection – burdening people’s already busy lifestyles.

In reimagining Special K for a new world of wellness, the campaign aims to appeal to women and men who prioritise a way of life that works for them.

The launch creative spotlights surfing, one of the fastest-growing sports for women in their 20s and 30s. Casting real people and representing diverse body types was crucial in supporting the theme of celebrating individuality and living authentically. The campaign will continue to celebrate all kinds of active and ‘special’ pursuits, highlighting Special K’s versatility as a nutritious breakfast that can be customised with a range of delicious toppings.

Nicole Zahran, brand manager at Kellogg Company, said: “Special K is a renowned brand, and we’ve recognised its potential to continue to evolve in today’s world. We’re passionate about empowering Aussies to spend time doing whatever they love. Our consumers are what makes this brand extra special, and we want to celebrate and share their stories. Special K provides a fantastic nutritional base for people to customise however they like.”

James Walker-Smith, general manager Sydney at Leo Burnett, added: “We needed to find a new voice and way to evolve the Special K brand to be more relevant in Australia today. Working in close collaboration with the Kellogg’s team, we’ve built an enduring platform with a fresh way to show up, making clear that health and wellness doesn’t have to be complicated or challenging”.

Bec Johnson-Pond, group creative director at Leo Burnett, said: “Free your Special is about doing what feels good to you and being more real in everything you do. No more celebrating perfection. Instead, we’re all in on celebrating whatever is special to our audiences. We’re starting with non-traditional surfing, but the platform is built to easily tell different stories, and we’re looking forward to doing more of this in the coming months.”

The campaign launches across TV, BVOD (Broadcaster Video On Demand), OLV (Online Video), OOH, influencer and social media platforms.

Campaign Credits

Client: Kellogg’s

Leanne Bell – Marketing Director

Jo Doran – Marketing Manager, Growth Channels

Nicole Zahran – Brand Manager, Adult Multi-Ingredient

Catherine Costa – Insights Analyst

Miranda Holmes – Head of Insights & Analytics

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett Australia

Andy Fergusson – National Executive Creative Director

Bec Johnson-Pond – Group Creative Director

Stacey Karayannis – Associate Creative Director

Rosie Stone – Associate Creative Director Dinah Pollard – Conceptual Designer

Abbie Dubin-Rhodin – Senior Strategy Director James Walker-Smith – General Manager Andrew Thistlethwaite – Head of Business Management

Gemma Cox – Group Business Director

Cece Chieng – Business Director

Justine Dooner Executive Producer

Production

Director: Zoe McIntosh

Production Company: The Sweet Shop

Executive Producer: Greg Fyson

Producer: Emma Lawrence

Music & Sound: Bang Bang Studios

Post Production: The Editors, Prodigious

Photographer: Chris Searl

