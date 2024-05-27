Keep Left Wins Go-To-Market, Brand & Comms Work For Sircel

Australian green tech company Sircel appointed PR and creative agency Keep Left to develop an integrated go-to-market strategy, including a refreshed brand positioning and communications strategy.

Lead image: Laura Agricola, Keep Left strategy director

Keep Left has been engaged as Sircel’s strategic communications partner, kicking off with a focus on brand positioning and messaging. The agency’s strategy team has worked closely with Sircel to delve deep into audience research, crafting a comprehensive understanding of Sircel’s target market and how to reach it.

Sircel consulting marketing director Angie Bradbury said Keep Left was the natural choice based on the agency’s integrated capabilities, green technology experience, and unique partnership approach.

“Keep Left stood out as the perfect partner for Sircel. The agency is helping us raise awareness for the critical and time-sensitive nature of the global e-waste crisis while conveying Sircel’s market-leading capability, firmly grounded in environmental, social, and governance principles,” said Bradbury.

Following the completion of the strategy work, Keep Left will build out a cross-channel go-to-market strategy.

“The e-waste space is coming sharp into focus as one of the major environmental issues of our time. Resources are finite and we can’t keep doing what we’ve been doing and dumping so much e-waste into landfill,” added Laura Agricola, Keep Left strategy director.

“Sircel is leading the industry and solving a huge problem by bringing end-of-life technology back to life. They have an important story to tell, and we’re delighted to join forces with them to tackle the e-waste problem, head on”.

Sircel is an Australian-owned and run green technology company focused on solving the rapidly escalating global e-waste crisis, the fastest-growing waste trend in the world. Currently, 80 per cent of e-waste produced ends up in landfill and does not get recycled. Sircel’s innovative recycling process deals with every commodity created by e-waste, in an environmentally friendly way, giving it a second life.

Sircel joins Keep Left’s portfolio of socially and environmentally conscious brands including Guide Dogs Australia, Baptist World Aid, and SharingStories Foundation.