Keanu Reeves & Sofia Coppola Star For Suntory Whiskey’s 100th Anniversary

Japanese whiskey brand Suntory turns 100 this year and who better to star in the celebrations than two famous Americans.

The brand has enlisted none other than Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves and director Sofia Coppola for a manic 90-second festival of the brand all set to Joan Jett’s “Crimson And Clover”.

Reeves and Coppola on set of the Suntory ad in Tokyo

However, Reeves’ and Coppola’s appearance isn’t as random as it sounds. The 58-year-old John Wick actor was actually the face of the brand (arguably at the peak of his fame) way back in the 90s. While Coppola, of course, heavily referenced the brand in her Oscar-winning 2003 classic Lost in Translation, which was famously set in Tokyo and starred Bill Murray.

And it doesn’t end there. Reeves will also star in a documentary series about Suntory to be directed by Sofia’s brother, Roman.

Watch the work below:

Commenting on the project, Roman Coppola said: “I felt lucky that Suntory trusted us to follow our intuition, and I think we found a fascinating story about how harmony and many aspects of Japanese art and culture reverberate through whisky.

“Interestingly, we also found themes that we were exploring in our own work. Like whisky begins with raw materials – barley and water, we honed and shaped our footage, and the project gradually unfolded as a reflection of the crafts we observed,” he said.