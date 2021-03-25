Kayo And Supercars Launch New Original Show ‘Below The Bonnet’

Kayo Sports has partnered with Supercars stars David Reynolds and Michael Caruso on a new Kayo Original show, Below the Bonnet, with the first episode premiering tonight, Thursday 25 March on Kayo Freebies.

Below the Bonnet was a Supercars podcast created by Reynolds and Caruso in 2019, with the new partnership with Kayo set to transform it into Kayo’s first in-house show.

Featuring special guests including drivers, team owners, pop culture icons and sports stars from outside the racing world, Below the Bonnet will air every Wednesday after a Supercars race weekend. The premiere episode will air at 6.30pm AEDT tonight, Thursday 25 March, with a look at the weekend’s action at Sandown, plus special guest, Olympic & Commonwealth Games medallist and now motorsport driver, John Steffensen.

The show will be available to stream on Kayo Freebies, with the audio version available wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Hosts Reynolds and Caruso said: “Below the Bonnet started out as just a bit of fun for us and has turned into a passion, so we’re absolutely stoked to partner with Kayo, reinvent the show and bring it to a whole new audience.

“Throughout the year we will deep dive into the world of Supercars, recapping each event on the calendar and delving into the untold stories behind the scenes. But we’re also first and foremost sports nuts, so we’re looking forward to chatting with guests from across the sporting landscape and discussing the biggest sporting moments of 2021.”

Show Producer and Kayo Head of Content, Josh Tinson said: “We’re incredibly excited to be adding our first Kayo Original show to the unrivalled line-up of magazine shows from Fox Sports, ESPN and beIN SPORTS available to stream LIVE and on-demand on Kayo.

“Dave and Michael are proven entertainers, and Below the Bonnet will reflect their personalities in a show that will appeal to all sports fans, whether you’re a Supercars fanatic or a newbie who is looking for a funny and informative conversation about sport, pop culture and life as an elite athlete.”