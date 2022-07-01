“Call Me Bruh!” Kanye West Threatens Legal Action Against Aussie Burger Joint

Melbourne cafe College Dropout is famous for paying homage to rapper Kanye West. But it Has now been forced to make various creative changes after West’s lawyers sent a letter.

The cafe has made a name for itself by paying homage to the rapper. For instance, you used to be able to buy a chicken burger called the Golddigger and perhaps the more controversial Zinger in Paris Burger.

It was a cafe where West was celebrated, and words like, “ye” were used as part of the marketing strategy online. The Logo was a crowned Teddy Bear assumedly inspired by West’s college dropout album artwork. There was even a mural of the rapper painted on the cafe – it served Kanye vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Dropout Burgers ™ (@collegedropoutburgers)

However, the cafe’s owner, Mark Elkhouri has received a cease and desist letter from West’s legal team. Elkhouri was aware West knew of the cafe’s existence because he followed the cafe on the gram. In fact, originally, when he’d seen West having a peek at the Cafe’s Instagram stories he thought it was a good thing. The cafe even excitedly posted about West following the cafe on Instagram.

Now, West’s lawyers have sent a legal letter though, the cafe will make creative changes, like changing the logo and murial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Dropout Burgers ™ (@collegedropoutburgers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Dropout Burgers ™ (@collegedropoutburgers)

Elkhouri told The Age, “It’s pretty hard being a Kanye West fan with this situation. We have to respect his wishes and move forward. The fact he was viewing our (Instagram) stories and was there had me believe he was a fan of us.”

Thankfully, the Cafe won’t need to change its name, just its creative direction. The burgers will be named after celebrities who dropped out of their higher education. So, expect to be chowing down on a burger named after Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs.

Instagram/College Dropout Burgers