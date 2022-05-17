Katy Perry To Front Menulog’s Latest Campaign Via McCann

Pop sensation, Katy Perry, is picking up the mic to deliver joy in a new music video for Australian-born food delivery platform, Menulog. KatyCats can expect fireworks in a new clip for the brand, where the star fuses music, fashion and all things food.

In true Katy Perry style, the new video will see the California Gurl opening her door to a Menulog delivery courier and give a whistle-stop tour of her fantastical dolls-house inspired world, complete with elaborate outfits, piano playing puppets, and of course fabulous food.

The new campaign comes out of Menulog’s global creative agency, McCann London

Check out a teaser of the ad below:

Created to launch the latest iteration of the now iconic “Did Somebody Say Menulog” hit, the video will premiere the jingle turned bubbly pop chart-topper. Bringing her star power Katy co-created the music and lyrics featured in the campaign, which will no doubt have fans singing along.

Known for her love of eccentric fashion, having famously dressed as a hamburger at the 2019 Met Gala afterparty, Katy also dazzles in nine out-of-this-world outfits to be revealed in the video.

Of the momentous collab Katy Perry said: “Working with Menulog was a really fun and natural experience. Coincidentally most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries, to peppermints to now mushrooms. Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colours, wild outfits, and food puns sung over a catchy tune.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Simon Cheng, marketing director at Menulog said: “While there’s no denying that everyone loved Snoop, it’s now time for a new global icon to take centre stage. Katy Perry brings unparalleled star power and her playful nature matches ours to a tee. Following the huge fan support we’ve had for each version of the track, including the most recent remasters by Australian artists, we reckon Aussies are going to love this new take. Stay tuned for June 8 for the reveal. Bon Appetit!”

Fans can watch the full blockbuster advert premiering in Australia on Channel Nine’s coverage of the State of Origin, Wednesday 8 June.