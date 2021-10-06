Kate, Tim & Joel: On One Year Of Making Feel Good Radio For Nova

Kate, Tim & Joel: On One Year Of Making Feel Good Radio For Nova
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Kate, Tim & Joel, the Nova Network drive show, has found its feet by offering listeners respite from the pandemic news, and creating feel-good content, a bunch of mates in your ears.

The show is hosted by respected personalities, Kate Ritchie, Tim Blackwell and comedian Joel Creasey. Creasey, who has been a fixture in Australian media, but is new to radio, has just celebrated one year on the show. Meanwhile, Blackwell has just celebrated 20 years with the Nova Network.

While they may sound like old friends on-air, the lineup is new. Creasey famously replaced radio legend Marty Sheargold, who had been co-hosting the drive show since 2014, but shocked everyone when he announced he was leaving last year.

A host shake-up is always a huge thing for a radio show, but Creasey is so different to Sheargold it feels more like a redirection than a replacement.

Before the pandemic, Creasey was always touring and splitting his time between the United States and Melbourne, so a Sydney Radio drive show, wasn’t exactly on the cards, “It wasn’t on my Oprah vision board, but when I got the call, I was like absolutely,” Creasey said.

While the transition, didn’t feel exactly seamless for Creasey, he got his head around it pretty quickly, “In the first few weeks, I stressed over the show so much. I used to come home, and really stress about things, and now I’ve realised, you wake up every day and it’s a brand new show, no one cares nearly as much as you do,” Creasey explained. 

Perhaps Creasey’s early day nerves stemmed from his belief, that, “When I meet someone, I assume they hate me, and I work from there.” However, Creasey is chronically likeable. and has been helping cement the show in the competitive drive market. 

Blackwell said the choice for Creasey to join the show was simple, “Joel and I have known each other for a long time. We were always every good socially, when it kind of came to the decision, Joel was always one of the best guests a radio show could have, always so prepared and funny. Based on knowing him socially and being a great guest, it was a no brainer.”

The show has also set itself apart by staying away from pandemic news and embracing the silly and pop culture. Creasey said: “We are not a show to come to if you want anything intellectual or news, but I like that. People need the relief.”

Blackwell shares a similar outlook, “I’ve been driving for ten years now. If you are really into the news and everything you know where to find it. But by 3 o clock, you’ve heard all the case numbers. It’s been refreshing for us to not have to talk about it” 

Blackwell has also been pleasantly chuffed with how easily Creasey has fit in with the team. “The shows really found its feet a lot earlier than I thought. That kind of ease of chatting between the three of us, we weren’t surprised but we are wrapped!” 

Creasey even plans to relocate to Sydney, when restrictions allow it, to spend more time in the studio with both Ritchie and Backwell. 

In terms of ratings both Creasey and Blackwell are pleased with how the show is faring in a pandemic. While the show didn’t snag a number one spot in Sydney or Melbourne, in the latest radio results, it landed number one in Perth and Brisbane. 

Blackwell said: “The great thing about being on a national show is if you have a bad result in one market, there will be another market that makes you feel better.

“Our audience has stuck with us for the most part, but in the biggest markets – Sydney and Melbourne – (the pandemic) has affected the show, it’s also just nice to be on air. Radio is consumed in a different way, now not everyone is in a car stuck bumper to bumper, but I’m optimistic we will be out of lockdown soon enough.”

Ritchie said, “Who would have thought time could fly during a year spent in and out of lockdown? Well, thankfully it has and must be, in part, credited to the addition of the wonderful Joel Creasey to our show last September.

“His energy is contagious and despite his dulcet tones putting mine to shame, I have enjoyed every minute in the Nova studio with him.”

Perhaps the proof is in the pudding. All three hosts earned nominations in the annual Radio Awards. 

Blackwell added: “We never walk away from our show at 6 feeling down in the dumps,” and neither do their listeners.” 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Joel Creasey Kate Ritchie NOVA network Tim Blackwell

Latest News

Photograph by Babiche Martens. www.babichemartens.com
  • Marketing

GroupM New Zealand Makes New Appointments To Strengthen Investment, Tech And Product

GroupM New Zealand has made two key internal promotions that strengthen its specialist technology and investment capability. The appointments put product and tech at the heart of Group’s offering to innovate, differentiate and create sustained value for Mindshare, MediaCom and Wavemaker clients in in New Zealand. Vicki Anderson has been promoted into a new role […]

Howard Park Wines Extends West Australian Ballet Partnership In New Creative Campaign
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Howard Park Wines Extends West Australian Ballet Partnership In New Creative Campaign

Margaret River’s premier family-owned winery, Howard Park has unveiled a new creative campaign for its Jeté Sparkling collection of wines. The West Australian winery has continued to showcase its long-running partnership with the West Australian Ballet in a new campaign set to be released this October across a variety of platforms.

Guardian Australia Commits To Boosting State Coverage With Google News Partnership
  • Media

Guardian Australia Commits To Boosting State Coverage With Google News Partnership

Guardian Australia will boost coverage of state news in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, in a new project made possible as part of the Google News Initiative. The project will include “geo-located containers” which are dedicated, separate collections of state stories that will live on the Guardian Australia homepage, viewable to readers who reside […]

New Research Shows Potential Of Reward-Based Marketing Promos
  • Marketing

New Research Shows Potential Of Reward-Based Marketing Promos

Australian businesses are reporting an average 27 per cent higher return on marketing investment by using reward-based promotions compared with discount promotions, according to the Next Generation Promotions report by Aberdeen Research. In addition to the greater ROI, 49 per cent of businesses reported a year-on-year increase in sales as a result of offering customers rewards […]

Radio Awards Finalists Announced!
  • Media

Radio Awards Finalists Announced!

The finalists in the 32nd Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs) were announced today with Australia’s top radio presenters competing for the coveted Best On Air Team in both the AM and FM categories. Previous winners of the Metro FM top prize Brendan Jones and Amanda Keller (Jonesy and Amanda, WSFM, Sydney, winners in 2012, 2014 […]

Abby Johnson Joins Indie Strategy Shop Untangld As Strategy Partner
  • Media

Abby Johnson Joins Indie Strategy Shop Untangld As Strategy Partner

Strategy consultancy Untangld has appointed Abby Johnson to the role of strategy partner following a year of strong growth. Johnson will join Untangld to bolster its strategy offering as it works with a portfolio of more than 30 clients locally and internationally. Untangld offers ambitious founders, CEOs and CMOs an agnostic approach to the integration […]

Voting Is Open For All TV Categories In The 2021 AACTA Awards
  • Media

Voting Is Open For All TV Categories In The 2021 AACTA Awards

TV round one voting is now open and will determine the nominees for the 2021 AACTA Awards. Voting closes 5:00pm AEDT, Friday October 8, 2021.  The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has officially opened voting across all TV Award categories. Round one voting will determine the nominees for the 2021 AACTA Awards. This year, and […]

Geraint Davies Joins GAMURS Group As COO
  • Media
  • Technology

Geraint Davies Joins GAMURS Group As COO

GAMURS Group, the leading esports and entertainment media network that reaches more than 100 million passionate gamers globally per month, has announced the appointment of Geraint Davies as its chief operating officer. This newly created role will see Davies take on a leadership position managing the operations of GAMURS effective immediately, crafting and leading the […]