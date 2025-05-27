Kate Hornstein Named BYD Australia’s First CMO

BYD Australia has bolstered its executive team with the appointment of its first chief marketing officer.

Kate Hornstein who has spearheaded the brand’s rapid rise in Australia as head of marketing at local distributor EVDirect—assumed the role at the start of May. Central to BYD’s ambitious expansion in the Australian market, Hornstein helped drive a record-breaking sales year in 2024—which is on track to be beaten again in 2025.

During her tenure at EVDirect, Hornstein elevated brand awareness and customer engagement by delivering several critical brand milestones including the launch of Australia’s first plug-in hybrid ute, the BYD SHARK 6, in a spectacular outback experience near Broken Hill.

Other highlights have included the launch of the SEALION 6 at an immersive and futuristic event in Melbourne last year, followed by unveiling of the fully electric SEALION 7 in partnership with LIV Golf Adelaide in February.

Hornstein will now be tasked with driving further strategic growth as the world’s largest new energy vehicle manufacturer solidifies its presence in Australia.

“I’m honoured to join BYD at such a pivotal moment in the brand’s Australian journey,” said Hornstein.

“With innovation at the heart of everything we do, I look forward to driving further strategy that deepens our connection with Australian customers and amplifies BYD’s leadership in the new energy vehicle market.”

“The bold strategies of Kate and the team at EVDirect have captured our global HQ’s attention,” said Wing You, BYD Australia general manager.

“That success—particularly with the launch of the SHARK 6—means BYD has really sharpened its focus on the Australian market, so we’re excited about what we can do together in the future.”