Kat Droulers To Lead Newly Integrated Queensland Sales Team As State Sales Director

Paramount Australia has appointed Kat Droulers as Queensland sales director of ad sales, completing the company’s national sales leadership team led by general manager of ad sales, Nick Bower.

With over two decades of advertising and media sales experience, Kat leads the advertising sales team across Queensland, overseeing Paramount Australia’s complete portfolio of metro and regional broadcast, 10 Play, and Paramount+.

The appointment follows Network 10’s acquisition of Southern Cross Austereo’s (SCA) regional television licenses in Queensland, southern New South Wales and Victoria, along with WIN Network’s Northern New South Wales license, and the integration of SCA’s regional sales teams into Paramount’s metro offices, creating a unified national sales network that leverages both metropolitan and regional market knowledge.

“I’ve worked with Kat for over 20 years in various capacities, and I am thrilled to announce her leadership role in Queensland, which is an essential market in our national strategy. Kat’s exceptional leadership, proven track record in stakeholder engagement across all levels of business, coupled with her deep industry acumen and genuine leadership style, positions her perfectly to drive our integrated offering forward,” Rod Prosser, chief sales officer at Paramount Australia said.

“This is a transformative moment for Paramount Australia’s commercial capabilities. By bringing together our metro and regional sales teams under one roof, we’re now able to offer advertisers a truly national footprint with local expertise. The combined strength of our teams delivers unprecedented value to our clients and partners,” Prosser added.

“Kat brings an authenticity to her leadership that resonates strongly with both our team and our clients. Her strategic mindset, ability to foster meaningful partnerships while delivering commercial outcomes makes her an invaluable leader as we continue to strengthen our national presence. The merger of our sales teams has already created exciting synergies. This integration isn’t just about combining teams – it’s about creating new opportunities for our advertising partners,” Nick Bower, general manager of ad sales at Paramount Australia said.

“This integration marks an exciting expansion of our Queensland presence. By welcoming our regional colleagues and their deep market expertise, we’re creating a powerhouse team that combines Paramount’s innovative solutions with unparalleled local knowledge. This positions us to deliver even more sophisticated, targeted solutions that truly serve both our metro and regional clients. I’m looking forward to working with Helen and her team as we strengthen our unified Queensland offering,” Kat Droulers, Queensland sales director of ad sales added.

Kat has held roles in advertising, media and sales at companies such as IdeaWorks, Mitchell Media, Media Circus, and Carat Australia. Kat has been a member of the Network 10 team since 2018, initially serving as the group sales manager and then acting Queensland sales director at Paramount Australia.