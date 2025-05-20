AdvertisingNewsletter

Kargo Achieves Official CarbonNeutral Certification

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
Kargo has officially become one of the first ad tech agencies to be certified CarbonNeutral after a year-long process. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s global sustainability journey – one rooted in accountability, transparency, and science-backed progress.

Recognising that real climate action must be worldwide, Kargo ensured its 2023 and 2024 GHG emissions inventories reflected a full global footprint before pursuing certification. In partnership with The Alpine Project, a consultancy focused on sustainability in ad tech, Kargo established a science-based approach to emissions tracking and reduction.

The company’s 2023 emissions inventory has been fully verified by third-party reviewer Cameron-Cole, and its 2024 data is currently being finalised, with verification scheduled for later this summer. Any emissions Kargo could not yet eliminate have been offset through verified carbon offset projects backed by the United Nations and facilitated by The Climate Registry.

“Sustainability and the environment are key issues in the APAC region, as they are globally,” Said Robert Leach, Kargo APAC GM, “Walking the walk, not just talking the talk, is very important to Kargo. Sustainability matters to us, as it matters to our clients and supply partners. So becoming one of the first ad tech businesses to be certified Carbon Neutral is a proud step forward for our business in APAC.”

Kargo is also working toward SBTi (Science-Based Targets initiative) certification, which will formalise its emissions-reduction goals through 2030. These targets will be publicly listed in the coming months, further reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to climate action.

In addition, Kargo has joined The Climate Registry and Ad Net Zero, two organisations at the forefront of sustainability accountability. Several Kargo leaders are also active in Ad Net Zero Action Groups, working to decarbonise both the tech infrastructure and media planning processes across the ad ecosystem.

