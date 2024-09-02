Kansas City Chiefs Kick Off Massive NFL Opening Weekend On ESPN

The NFL season kicks off again this weekend, and ESPN will once again deliver NFL coverage across the 2024-25 season, featuring the biggest games and the biggest names, both on and off the field.

Each week during the regular season, ESPN will broadcast (all US times) three Sunday afternoon games, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football, along with NFL RedZone and the NFL Network streaming on the ESPN App. Once the post-season starts, every NFL Playoff game and the NFL Super Bowl will be LIVE on ESPN.

NFL Week One sees seven huge games across ESPN and ESPN2, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL’s first-ever trip to Brazil and Aaron Rodgers’ long-awaited return for the New York Jets.

Friday September 6 kicks off the new season with the first look at the Kansas City Chiefs, led by superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Super Bowl champions begin the new campaign against the Baltimore Ravens, LIVE on ESPN at 10.15am AEST.

Saturday September 7 sees the NFL tackle a new frontier with a trip to Sao Paulo, Brazil for a clash between NFL heavyweights Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles LIVE at 10.15am AEST. It is the first time the NFL has ever played a game in South America, and a crucial opening week showdown between teams locked in fiercely contested conferences.

Monday September 9 brings over 20 hours of LIVE NFL across ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App with four LIVE games, plus NFL RedZone.

The Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins live at 3am AEST on ESPN. At the same time over on ESPN2, Pittsburgh Steelers open their season against the Atlanta Falcons. At 6.25am AEST, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Cleveland Browns.

Rounding out Monday’s feast of NFL action are the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions, who collide LIVE on ESPN at 10.15am AEST.

Tuesday September 10 brings perhaps the most anticipated return in NFL history when New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes his long-awaited comeback from injury against the San Francisco 49ers at 10.15am AEST on ESPN. Aaron Rodgers played just four snaps last season, before his achilles did the snapping – ending his season just minutes after it began.

It is not just on-field that ESPN’s NFL coverage will shine in 2024-25. Eight-time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick will bring his unprecedented football pedigree to ESPN this NFL season through Belichick joining The Pat McAfee Show and becoming a featured guest on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.

NFL legend Jason Kelce has also joined ESPN, forming part of the Monday Night Football pre-game show alongside host Scott Van Pelt and fellow analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears.

Brothers and NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning continue their unique look at Monday Night Football with their popular NFL alternate cast airing across Monday Night Football games this season.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football has Hall of Fame NFL announce team Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, along with NFL hosts Laura Rutledge, Lisa Salters and Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter.

ESPN will also provide dedicated NFL coverage to fans across Australia and New Zealand.

NFL Blitz, hosted by Phil Murphy, with NFL experts Mike Tannenbaumm, Herm Edwards, Sam Acho and ESPN NFL Reporters delivers three weekly editions of the program on Friday AEST, Monday AEST and a new weekend preview show that will look at all the NFL games from Thursday Night Football to Monday Night Football.

Murphy will also join ESPN Australia journalist Laurie Horesh for the NFL Brekkie Show, airing every Wednesday morning across ESPN Australia New Zealand social channels throughout the year. The pair will trade well-seasoned takes and capture the pulse of the NFL.

NFL Week One

Friday September 6

9.30am AEST, NFL Blitz, ESPN

10.15am AEST, Baltimore Raves vs Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN

Saturday September 7

9.30am AEST, NFL Blitz, ESPN

10.15am AEST, Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN

Monday September 9

12am AEST, Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN

1am AEST, Fantasy Football Now, ESPN2

3am AEST, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins, ESPN

3am AEST, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons, ESPN2

3am AEST, NFL RedZone, ESPN App*

6.25am AEST, Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns, ESPN

9.30am AEST, NFL Blitz, ESPN

10.15am AEST, Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions, ESPN

Tuesday September 10

8am AEST, Monday Night Countdown, ESPN

10am AEST, Monday Night Kickoff, ESPN

10.15am AEST, New York Jets vs San Francisco 49ers, ESPN

12pm AEST, Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli (joined in progress), ESPN2

1.15pm AEST, Monday Night Postgame, ESPN

ESPN and ESPN2 is available on Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and Sky NZ.