Kansas City Chiefs Docuseries ‘The Kingdom’ Premieres August 15 On ESPN

The highly anticipated premiere of ‘The Kingdom’, a docuseries with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, airs Friday August 15 on ESPN.

The six-episode docuseries on the Kansas City Chiefs will explore the franchise’s indelible and distinctive place in the NFL’s landscape for more than six decades of history while offering an exclusive, revealing chronicle of the team’s extraordinary 2024 season.

The docuseries is directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures (“Giannis: The Marvelous Journey,” Full Court Press, “Dream On”) and produced by much of the team behind “The Last Dance” (including executive producers Connor Schell, Jason Hehir, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen, and showrunner Matt Maxson).

The Kingdom – which was filmed over the course of the 2024 season and includes unprecedented access into the players’ lives on and off the field – details the Chiefs’ journey as the club completed a franchise-record 15-win regular season, captured a third-consecutive Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC champions, and made a third-straight Super Bowl appearance. The remarkable run builds upon nearly a decade of tremendous success, during which the team made the playoffs every year (2015-24), won the AFC West Division title nine years running (2016-24), appeared in the AFC Championship Game seven years in a row (2018-24), and ultimately made five Super Bowl appearances over the past six years, raising the hallowed Vince Lombardi Trophy three times.

Along the way, the series will spotlight the 65-year history of the Chiefs franchise dating back to its earliest days in Dallas, Texas, when the team was founded by legendary sports innovator Lamar Hunt. It will explore the many highs and lows of the club’s iconic path to modern-day dynasty, detailed by countless untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped its legacy. With exclusive access to the organization’s extensive and rarely seen photo and video archives, coupled with intimate interviews with players, coaches, and other key figures, the series will offer a fascinating look at the team’s long path to the pinnacle of the sports world.

Produced by Words + Pictures in association with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Foolish Club Studios, the six-episode docuseries on the Kansas City Chiefs will explore the franchise’s indelible and distinctive place in the NFL’s landscape for more than six decades of history while offering an exclusive, revealing chronicle of the team’s extraordinary 2024 season.

The docuseries is directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures (“Giannis: The Marvelous Journey,” Full Court Press, “Dream On”) and produced by much of the team behind “The Last Dance” (including executive producers Connor Schell, Jason Hehir, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen, and showrunner Matt Maxson).

“The Chiefs’ modern-day dynasty has been one of the most incredible stories in sports over the last several years,” said director Kristen Lappas. “Getting the chance to embed with the team last season while exploring the entire history of the franchise – a saga of euphoric highs and devastating lows – was a tremendous opportunity. Ultimately, the real magic and heart of the series comes from the players, coaches, and executives who trusted us; their candor shows fans how the dynasty came to be, and why the Chiefs are such a singular organisation.”

“This series is a tribute to everyone who has helped shape the Kansas City Chiefs over the past six decades — from my father’s vision to the players and coaches who pursue greatness each season,” said Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. “We were proud to open our doors to share the full scope of what Chiefs Kingdom means, on the field and beyond. We hope fans walk away with an even deeper appreciation for the people, the passion, and the purpose that drive our organisation.”

All six episodes will premiere on Disney+ on August 15.