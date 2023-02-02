Justin Hind Leaves CHEP To Start New Agency

Justin Hind Leaves CHEP To Start New Agency
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



CHEP Network CEO Justin Hind is leaving to start his own agency.

Hind joined the Clemenger Group agency in December 2020 and replaced Chris Howatson, who founded B&T Agency of the Year Howatson+Company.

Hind will apparently found a new full-service agency with his wife, Dominique Hind, founder of employee experience management business With Humans. Clemenger Group’s CEO, Les Timar, has confirmed that Hind will be on his way out.

Timar told Mumbrella that Hind had done a good job “rebranding the agency, repositioning its capabilities, recruiting outstanding people into the team and bringing a rigorous management approach to the agency.

“He has played an important role in enhancing all aspects of the agency – an unparalleled suite of capabilities, outstanding people, the calibre of its client base and the creativity, sophistication and quality of its work.”

Hind, meanwhile, said “I’ve greatly enjoyed my time leading and helping transform CHEP over the past two years.

“It’s been a privilege working with some of the absolute best people in the industry. We’ve done lots over the last two years and we’ve achieved great things together.

“It’s been a great chapter that I’m proud of. I’m super excited about my next phase and launching our next venture.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

CHEP justin hind

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]