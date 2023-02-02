Justin Hind Leaves CHEP To Start New Agency

CHEP Network CEO Justin Hind is leaving to start his own agency.

Hind joined the Clemenger Group agency in December 2020 and replaced Chris Howatson, who founded B&T Agency of the Year Howatson+Company.

Hind will apparently found a new full-service agency with his wife, Dominique Hind, founder of employee experience management business With Humans. Clemenger Group’s CEO, Les Timar, has confirmed that Hind will be on his way out.

Timar told Mumbrella that Hind had done a good job “rebranding the agency, repositioning its capabilities, recruiting outstanding people into the team and bringing a rigorous management approach to the agency.

“He has played an important role in enhancing all aspects of the agency – an unparalleled suite of capabilities, outstanding people, the calibre of its client base and the creativity, sophistication and quality of its work.”

Hind, meanwhile, said “I’ve greatly enjoyed my time leading and helping transform CHEP over the past two years.

“It’s been a privilege working with some of the absolute best people in the industry. We’ve done lots over the last two years and we’ve achieved great things together.

“It’s been a great chapter that I’m proud of. I’m super excited about my next phase and launching our next venture.”