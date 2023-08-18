Justin Drape’s Exceptional ALIEN Partners With Skyscanner To Push Creative Travel

Global travel marketplace, Skyscanner, has entered the trillion-dollar business of travel curation by partnering with travel disruptor, Exceptional ALIEN. 

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for Skyscanner and will see curated travel guides from Exceptional ALIEN creators hosted on skyscanner.com.au and skyscanner.ca (Canada), providing travellers with exclusive, insider experiences in iconic cities frequently visited by consumers, allowing them to explore the cities they thought they knew in unexpected ways. 

Cities include London, Los Angeles, Sydney, New York, Rome and Paris are involved in the partnership. 

Talent includes stuntman Nash Edgerton, veteran National Geographic photographer Michael Yamashita, fashion designer Camille Tanoh (aka The Proper Kid), and Artist and Illustrator Joey Yu. 

Together, the brands are fostering the idea of ‘creative travel’ – doing away with the mindless ‘best of’ and ‘top 10’ lists that are SEO driven and instead offering the most exceptional experiences that destinations have to offer

The partnership also merges the logistical and inspirational aspects of travel planning. By the time travellers are on their outbound plane, they have often already been on a stressful booking journey, with the average traveller visiting 38 touchpoints before making a booking. 

This brand collab is the antidote to this – by pairing Exceptional ALIEN creator content with Skyscanner’s travel marketplace, it enriches a consumer’s travel booking experience by providing trusted travel insights & recommendations, all in one place. 

This Skyscanner x Exceptional ALIEN content also includes insider pro tips, tools, and travel hacks from Skyscanner ambassadors and staff. 

The content will be available on 24th August 2023 and will run until 24th November 2023. 

Justin Drape (above), co-founder at Exceptional ALIEN says: “Skyscanner’s collaboration with Exceptional ALIEN to offer ‘creative travel’ signals a significant shift for the industry globally. You can visit a place or destination many times but when you see it through the unique lens of an exceptional creator the experience is completely different. That’s what we’re aiming to achieve with this partnership – to provide the millions of Aussies who use Skyscanner with fresh and diverse cultural perspectives to enhance their travel experiences”.

“Creative travel is taking off and we’re incredibly excited for Exceptional ALIEN to be at the helm.”

Michael Canning co-founder at Exceptional ALIEN said “Travel media is flooded with the ‘best’ things to do. In this first-of-its-kind partnership, we’re inviting travellers to discover the ‘exceptional’ experiences that destinations have to offer – all through the authentic lens of exceptional creators. By pairing Exceptional ALIEN storytelling & travel inspiration with Skyscanner’s marketplace, we’re enriching the travel booking experience with trusted insights and recommendations, that we hope will lead to more rewarding experiences for all travellers”. 

Our community of Exceptional Creators is growing fast with like-minded global talent eager to share how creative travel inspires and enriches their lives, and we have more global partnership announcements coming soon – watch this space”.

B&T Magazine