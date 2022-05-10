Just Better Care Appoints MediaSmiths For Entire Media Account

Just Better Care Appoints MediaSmiths For Entire Media Account
Independent media agency MediaSmiths has been appointed to handle the entire media account of national homecare provider Just Better Care.

Pictured: Angela Smith, MediaSmiths managing director. 

As part of the partnership, MediaSmiths will manage both offline and digital media for the overall Just Better Care brand, while also supporting its Just Better Care regions nationally.

Just Better Care is one of the largest accredited providers of in-home care in Australia, delivering personalised support services for people who are ageing or living with a disability. Founded in 2005, Just Better Care has quickly expanded to offer services across NSW, ACT, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland, and South Australia.

Just Better Care is part of the US-based Caring Brands International, which is home to three market-leading franchise care brands across seven countries, providing support services to more than 200,000 people every year.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with this incredible organisation that supports the needs of our most vulnerable Australians. Just Better Care is a leader in providing services for the disability and aged care sectors, and we look forward to working with the company to enhance its media offering,” MediaSmiths managing director, Angela Smith, said.

Just Better Care Australia marketing manager, Ryan McMahon, said: “Just Better Care is always looking to partner with leaders and innovators, we recently undertook a shortlisting and competitive pitch process with independent media agencies for our ongoing media buying and media management and were excited with the fresh thinking that the MediaSmiths team demonstrated, outshining the other pitch presentations.”

Just Better Care Australia chief operating officer, Alison Chandler, said: “We are extremely impressed with MediaSmiths’ understanding of our category and the strategies we will be deploying towards supporting our workforce development. We have ambitious plans for delivering more services to more people across Australia and we are confident that we have found the right partner in MediaSmiths to help us achieve these goals.”

The Just Better Care appointment comes on the back of a number of client wins for MediaSmiths including the Australian Dental Association, Ray White Real Estate Paddington and Woollahra, and Odoo.

The appointment is effective 1 June 2022.

